Ontario public elementary teachers voted for a strike mandate. What does this mean?
Ontario public elementary teachers have voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike mandate on Wednesday.
The Elementary Teacher’s Federation of Ontario (ETFO) represents about 80,000 public elementary teachers and occasional teachers and says the vote “sends a very clear message to the government.”
Here’s what you need to know:
DOES THIS MEAN THERE WILL BE A STRIKE?
Not necessarily. Labour negotiations will continue between the Ontario government and ETFO, but if negotiations fall flat it means that members have indicated they are in favour of going on strike.
It’s the next legal step the union has to take as part of the stalled bargaining process, similarly to a request for conciliation—which ETFO has already done.
Conciliation is a formal mediation process in which a third-party is brought in to work with both sides and help find a resolution. It’s a common process prior to union members engaging in any strikes or work action.
If no agreement is made during conciliation, a “no-board” notice will be issued. At this point, a 16-day countdown to a legal strike or work action will begin.
HOW WILL THIS IMPACT KIDS IN SCHOOL?
There are other job actions the union can take before going on strike, including removing themselves from extra-curricular activities, for example.
Last year education support workers took part in one-day province-wide walkouts. During this time, kids were unable to be in the classroom. However, the strikes rotated across the province, which meant there were no consecutive days in which schools were shuttered.
WHAT IS THE GOVERNMENT SAYING?
On Thursday morning, Education Minister Stephen Lecce told Newstalk1010’s Moore in the Morning that he was hoping ETFO would join secondary teachers in binding arbitration, describing the strike fore as "the posturing of unions.”
“This is another step of the process,” Lecce said. “You know, I want families, particularly parents, not to be alarmed, although I will acknowledge it isn't a good sign because, you know, whereas they should be spending more time at the table to get the deal, they're more focused on rallying up the membership for a potential strike.”
WHAT ARE THE OTHER UNIONS DOING?
The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) is the only one of the four main teachers’ unions that agreed to the province’s offer of binding interest arbitration. This removes the option of a strike and puts the final bargaining decision on a neutral third party.
CTV News Toronto has reached out to both English and French Catholic School Boards, who have both also said they will be conducting strike votes this fall.
WHAT’S HAPPENING WITH NEGOTIATIONS?
Teachers have been without a contract for over a year. The province has offered teachers a wage increase of 1.25 per cent per year for four years. However, teachers have been asking for a one per cent increase per year, in addition with an annual cost of living adjustment tied to inflation.
Statistics Canada shows inflation stood at about 3.8 per cent in September.
ETFO is also bringing up issues such as violence in schools as well as hiring practices
