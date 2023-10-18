Ontario's public elementary teachers vote in favour of strike mandate
The union representing the province’s public English elementary school teachers has announced that its members have voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike mandate as negotiations continue.
“This strong strike mandate sends a very clear message to the government,” Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) president Karen Brownsaidin a press release.
“Our members have been working for over a year without a contract, and their patience has run out,” she continued. “We need the government to stop stalling and start negotiating seriously on our members’ key priorities, like providing more supports for students with special needs, acknowledging the staffing crisis in education, putting a fair compensation offer on the table, and addressing violence in schools.”
This strike mandate does not guarantee that ETFO members will be engaging in work-to-rule strike action or heading to the picket lines, but the union now has that option if negotiations stall.. Labour negotiations will continue in the days and weeks to come.
Strike votes were called by ETFO and the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA) in September after both unions rejected the province’s offer to take outstanding issues at the bargaining table to binding arbitration.
The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) is the only one of the four main teachers’ unions that agreed to the province’s offer.
Last month, nearly 80 per cent of OSSTF members voted in favour of a deal with the government to continue contract talks until Oct. 27 before sending any remaining items to an arbitrator. The agreement means that the union will not take strike action while trying to hammer out the details of its latest collective agreement.
OECTA is holding its strike votes on Wednesday and Thursday.
Speaking to reporters at Queen's Park, Education Minister Stephen Lecce reiterated his call to ETFO to accept the province's arbitration offer.
Lecce pointed out that 80 per cent of OSSTF members voted in support of the province's proposal.
"I really do hope that ETFO we'll move quicker with this government to get this deal done. I know we can. I remain cautiously optimistic. I do believe parents are expecting the parties to move and to get this done," the minister said.
"And the government has now delivered a deal. Four hundred thousand high school students now do not have any fear. They'll be in school for three straight years without interruption. And I just simply want to deliver that same predictability for every child, English and French public and Catholic in the province of Ontario."
Lecce is hopeful that ETFO and the remaining education unions will accept the province's offer to avoid a strike.
"One hundred per cent of Ontario families have been abundantly clear after the pandemic and after rotating strikes, they demand the union and government and school board come together to keep their kids in class, and I, as minister, will do everything I can to make that case to get the unions to move quicker and to sign the deal that keeps his children in school," he said.
In a joint statement released in August, ETFO, OECTA, and AEFO said entering into binding arbitration “would not support students” and it would “all but guarantee” that key issues brought forward at their respective bargaining tables “would not be addressed.”
“The Ford Conservative government has continually refused to engage in substantive discussions with our unions, despite our many attempts to make progress at our respective bargaining tables,” the statement, released on Aug. 25, read.
“We once again call on the government to respect our right to free and fair collective bargaining, and come to our bargaining tables prepared to engage in meaningful discussions about critical issues facing publicly funded education in Ontario – issues such as increased violence in schools, resources and supports for student mental health, teachers’ use of professional judgement, and addressing the teacher shortage.”
When it comes to public support, internal government polling provided to CTV News Toronto suggests that the majority of Ontarians may not be supportive of strike action.
The polling, conducted by Leger on behalf of the Ford government between Sept. 28 and Oct. 3, shows that about 68 per cent of respondents believe teachers unions should accept binding arbitration to avoid a strike.
About 46 per cent of respondents said they would hold teacher unions mostly responsible if a strike were to occur, the online poll of 1,035 people found, while about 34 per cent said they would hold the province responsible.
More than half of respondents said they would support the use of legislation to stop teachers from going forward with strikes that would result in school closures. It should be noted that online polls do not provide a margin of error.
With files from CTV News Toronto’s Katherine DeClerq
Toronto Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. vetoes UN resolution condemning Hamas' attacks on Israel and all violence against civilians
The United States vetoed a UN resolution Wednesday that would have condemned Hamas' attacks against Israel and all violence against civilians and urged humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.
'A microcosm of how things can be': Arabs and Israelis co-exist in Jaffa
The Hamas massacre has led to a war that is now feeding off of the innocent lives of both Israelis and Palestinians. Yet, there’s an Arab, Israeli enclave that at its best can set an example for this war-torn region. In Hebrew its name translates to beautiful, and if you take one walk through the neighbourhood of Jaffa, you can’t help but marvel at its architecture and charm.
'Abhorrent smell': At least 189 decaying, improperly stored bodies removed from funeral home
The remains of at least 189 people have been removed from a Colorado funeral home, up from an initial estimate of about 115 when the decaying and improperly stored bodies were discovered two weeks ago, officials said Tuesday.
1 in 3 Canadians don't know the difference between heart attack and cardiac arrest, poll finds
According to a new poll, one in three Canadians do not understand the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack, or the different signs of a heart attack in women compared to men.
WATCH Biden: Israel must not be 'consumed' by 'rage' like America after 9/11
U.S. President Joe Biden reaffirmed American support for Israel, but cautioned that the country must not be 'consumed' by 'rage' while responding to the surprise attack from Hamas militants that killed more than 1,400 people almost two weeks ago.
Canadian woman says her parents are among Hamas hostages, urges government to help
A Canadian family is asking the federal government to apply more pressure on Hamas to release people, saying they have been told their loved ones are among the hostages.
Air Canada stock slides to one-year low despite frothy summer profits
Air Canada's share price hit a one-year low on Wednesday as the airline navigates higher fuel costs, competition and interest rates.
Atmospheric river prompts rainfall warnings on B.C.'s South Coast
Rainfall warnings are blanketing B.C.’s South Coast on Wednesday as the province braces for an atmospheric river.
'Moonlighting' creator says Bruce Willis is 'still Bruce' despite not being 'totally verbal'
Glenn Gordon Caron said that while his friend Bruce Willis can no longer communicate in all the same ways, he knows Willis is happy about his show 'Moonlighting' finally coming to streaming.
Montreal
-
'They're our universities': Quebec finance minister has message for English universities
Quebec Finance Minister said discussions are continuing with the province's English-language universities about the proposed measure to almost double tuition rates for out-of-province students wanting to attend English-language universities in Quebec.
-
Air Canada stock slides to one-year low despite frothy summer profits
Air Canada's share price hit a one-year low on Wednesday as the airline navigates higher fuel costs, competition and interest rates.
-
PQ envisions a Quebec with its own currency and an association with Canada
A Quebec currency, an associated Canada: that's the independent Quebec envisioned by Parti Quebecois leader Paul Saint-Pierre Plamondon.
London
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING SIU called in, police presence in Clinton and Seaforth, Ont.
CTV News London has reached out to OPP and have been directed to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) for any information.
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Cross examination of Nathaniel Veltman underway in Windsor courtroom
The morning started with Crown Attorney Jennifer Moser starting her cross examination of Veltman, starting at the timeline presented to the jury about the number of times Veltman opened and watched far right material online.
-
Stress, heartbreak for wife of London, Ont. doctor volunteering in Gaza hospital
A London mother of three is on pins and needles as fighting continues in Gaza in the aftermath of a hospital bombing.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in Guelph motel
Guelph police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead at a motel over the weekend.
-
City of Waterloo offering free certification program to address lifeguard shortage
Like many municipalities across Canada, the City of Waterloo finds itself underwater due to a lack of lifeguards. But it is diving head first into a possible solution.
-
Car rally for Gaza planned in Kitchener today
As the Hamas-Israeli war rages on, at home, locals are gathering to show of solidarity and support for Palestinians following a deadly blast at a Gaza City hospital that killed hundreds of civilians.
Northern Ontario
-
Driver killed when truck crashes into house in northern Ont.
One person was killed Tuesday evening when a truck crashed into a home in Iroquois Falls.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario's public elementary teachers vote in favour of strike mandate
The union representing the province’s public English elementary school teachers has announced that its members have voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike mandate as negotiations continue.
-
Suspicious fire destroys vacant house in Sudbury
A fire destroyed an unoccupied home in the West End of Greater Sudbury Tuesday evening.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Daytime shooting in Ottawa's ByWard Market
Emergency crews responded to a call at 12:50 p.m. for a shooting on York Street, between Dalhousie Street and Cumberland Street.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario's public elementary teachers vote in favour of strike mandate
The union representing the province’s public English elementary school teachers has announced that its members have voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike mandate as negotiations continue.
-
Ottawa libraries to close on Nov. 2
All branches of the Ottawa Public Library (OPL) will be closed on Thursday, Nov, 2.
Windsor
-
Windsor police say 'nothing suspicious' found on scene of bomb threat
Windsor police are on scene of a bomb threat in the Forest Glade area.
-
WRH installs weapons detectors in Emergency Departments
Windsor Regional Hospital is installing weapons detectors at its two Emergency Departments to enhance patient and staff security.
-
Social media 'hoax' debunked by Windsor police
Windsor police are debunking misinformation in social media post about an alleged incident in south Walkerville.
Barrie
-
Police raid downtown Barrie business
Police officers raided a downtown Barrie business Wednesday, taking several people into custody.
-
Emergency crews investigate 'suspicious incident' at Barrie high school
Emergency crews and police were called to investigate a "suspicious incident" at a Barrie high school on Wednesday morning, resulting in some students requiring medical attention and the school going into a hold and secure.
-
Ont. man accused in death of Bolton man found dismembered is back in court
The preliminary hearing of Tony Lucia, the 63-year-old Woodbridge man charged with first-degree murder in the death of Morris Conte, got underway at the Orangeville Courthouse on Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
N.S. police searching for man involved in alleged motel shooting
Nova Scotia RCMP officers are searching for a Truro man who was allegedly involved in a motel shooting over the weekend.
-
Saint John police identify body found in river
Police say they have identified the body that was found in the Saint John River last month.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations reach numbers not seen since last winter
COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise across Canada as a wave of autumn infections sweeps the population, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
Calgary
-
Province investing millions to revamp Alberta's primary care structure
The Alberta government says it will be investing millions to improve access to family doctors for all Albertans and tackle many of the challenges facing the province's physicians.
-
'Hate-motivated crime': Police searching for man who reportedly threw eggs at Calgary Jewish Community Centre
Calgary police are searching for a man who threw eggs at the Calgary Jewish Community Centre on Tuesday, as part of an alleged “hate-motivated crime.”
-
Feral horse count in Alberta district past threshold according to new management plan
Alberta has historically looked a bit like the Wild West when it comes to handling its free-roaming horse populations, but advocacy groups are optimistic about a new provincial management framework to protect the iconic animal in the foothills it roves.
Winnipeg
-
'One Manitoba': Wab Kinew sworn in as Manitoba premier along with new NDP cabinet
Manitoba's new premier, Wab Kinew, and his cabinet have been sworn in with a ceremony that featured traditional Indigenous music and dancing.
-
Court designates man who killed parents, attacked nurse a high risk
The Winnipeg man who was found not criminally responsible for killing his parents and attacking his supervisor at Seven Oaks Hospital has been designated a high-risk accused.
-
A list of Manitoba's new cabinet ministers
Manitoba's new premier and his cabinet have been sworn in. The premier's executive council will have 15 ministers:
Vancouver
-
Parole granted for B.C. man who strangled pregnant wife to death in 2006
A man from B.C.'s Lower Mainland who was convicted of second-degree murder for strangling his pregnant wife to death 17 years ago has been granted full parole.
-
Atmospheric river prompts rainfall warnings on B.C.'s South Coast
Rainfall warnings are blanketing B.C.’s South Coast on Wednesday as the province braces for an atmospheric river.
-
Suspicious fire tears through 4 vacant homes in Burnaby
Fire investigators in Burnaby are looking into the cause of a massive early morning blaze that destroyed four vacant homes.
Edmonton
-
Trudeau chides Smith for pension exit debate, promises to defend stability of CPP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau entered the Alberta pension-exit debate Wednesday, saying the federal government will fight any threat to the stability of the Canada Pension Plan.
-
Province investing millions to revamp Alberta's primary care structure
The Alberta government says it will be investing millions to improve access to family doctors for all Albertans and tackle many of the challenges facing the province's physicians.
-
Body found after house fire in Beaumont, police investigating
Police are investigating after a body was found in a Beaumont home after a fire.