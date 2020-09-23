TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce more details on his COVID-19 fall preparedness plan at a news conference today.

The premier released the first part of the plan on Tuesday, which promised a $70 million flu shot campaign to help prepare the health-care system for a second wave of COVID-19.

“The flu shot helps reduce visits to our emergency rooms and doctor’s offices during the season and this will help with keeping capacity in our health-care system,” Ford said.

“We need to ensure our hospitals are not overwhelmed by the next wave of COVID-19."

Ontario has been seeing a rise in case counts over the past few weeks. On Tuesday, the province recorded 478 new cases of COVID-19, which was the highest single-day increase since May 2 when 511 infections were reported.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott will be joining the premier at Wednesday’s news conference.

