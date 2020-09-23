TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting a big drop in the number of new COVID-19 cases after nearly 500 infections were reported just a day before.

Health officials confirmed 335 new cases on Wednesday. The number is a significant decrease from the 478 cases reported Tuesday, which was the highest daily total since May 2 when 511 cases were confirmed.

The province also reported that three more people have died due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,835.

The new infections bring the province’s total number of lab-confirmed infections to 48,087, including 41,600 recoveries and the deaths.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Wednesday that 69 per cent (156) of the new cases involved people under the age of 40.

Seventy-four cases involved people between the ages of 40 and 59 and 24 involved people between the ages of 60 and 70. Four people over the age of 80 were part of Wednesday’s case count.

Where are Ontario's new COVID-19 cases?

For more than a week, most of the new cases are primarily from Ottawa, Toronto and Peel Region.

Health officials confirmed that Toronto reported 102 new infections, Ottawa reported 65 new infections and Peel Region reported 79 new infections.

York Region also reported 30 new cases, Halton Region reported 15 new cases and Waterloo reported 13 new cases.

There are currently 88 patients in an Ontario hospital with COVID-19, and 24 of them are being treated in an intensive care unit. Nine of those patients are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

Testing for COVID-19 in Ontario

More than 35,400 tests for COVID-19 were processed in the last recorded 24-hour period.

The province stated that just over 48,000 tests currently remain under investigation in the province.

More than 3.6 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Ontario since the virus reached the province in late January.