TORONTO -- Up to 60 pharmacies across Ontario will be offering COVID-19 testing as of Friday.

The testing will be done by appointment only and will only be offered to those not experiencing symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

Here is a full list of pharmacies that will be offering the tests:

Toronto

Shoppers Drug Mart, 1630 Danforth Avenue

Shoppers Drug Mart, 1601 Bayview Avenue

Shoppers Drug Mart, 1027 Yonge Street

Shoppers Drug Mart, 3446 Dundas Street West

Shoppers Drug Mart, 1400 Dupont Street

Shoppers Drug Mart, 360A Bloor Street West

Shoppers Drug Mart, 123 Rexdale Boulevard

Shoppers Drug Mart, 900 Albion Road

Shoppers Drug Mart, 4841 Yonge Street

Shoppers Drug Mart, 5095 Yonge Street

Shoppers Drug Mart, 3874 Bathurst Street

Shoppers Drug Mart, 2550 Finch Avenue West

Shoppers Drug Mart, 2751 Eglinton Avenue East

Shoppers Drug Mart, 629 Markham Road

Shoppers Drug Mart, 2301 Kingston Road

Shoppers Drug Mart, Unit A-1780 Markham Road

Medicine Shoppe, 2600 Eglinton Avenue West

Village Square Pharmacy, 2942 Finch Avenue East

Rexall, 4459 Kingston Road

Rexall, 250 Wincott Drive

Rexall, 901 Eglinton Avenue West

Brampton

Shoppers Drug Mart, 160 Main Street South

Shoppers Drug Mart, 10665 Bramalea Road

Shoppers Drug Mart, 34A Avondale Boulevard

Shoppers Drug Mart, 366 Main Street North

Shoppers Drug Mart, 10048 McLaughlin Road

Shoppers Drug Mart, 1 Kennedy Road South

Shoppers Drug Mart, 3938 Cottrelle Boulevard

Shoppers Drug Mart, 11965 Hurontario Street

Rexall, Unit A01-545 Steeles Avenue West

Mississauga

Shoppers Drug Mart, 6975 Meadowvale Town Centre Circle

Shoppers Drug Mart, 101-5602 Tenth Line West

Shoppers Drug Mart, 1-5425 Creditview Road

Shoppers Drug Mart, 7070 McLaughlin Road

Shoppers Drug Mart, 579 Lakeshore Road East

Shoppers Drug Mart, 3980 Grand Park Drive

Shoppers Drug Mart, 2470 Hurontario Street

Shoppers Drug Mart, 700 Burnhamthrope Road East

Markham

Rexall, 90 Copper Creek Drive

Ottawa

Shoppers Drug Mart, 1180 Walkley Road

Shoppers Drug Mart, 647 Earl Armstrong Road

Shoppers Drug Mart, 455 Bank Street

Shoppers Drug Mart, 541 Montreal Road

Shoppers Drug Mart, 3940 Innes Road

Shoppers Drug Mart, 2954 St. Joseph Boulevard

Shoppers Drug Mart, 1937 Portobello Boulevard

Shoppers Drug Mart, 1-2148 Carling Avenue

Shoppers Drug Mart, 1309 Carling Avenue

Shoppers Drug Mart, 1102 Klondike Road

Cedarview Pharmacy, 12-4100 Strandherd Drive

Medicine Shoppe, 19-5303 Canotek Road

Rexall, 1615 Orleans Boulevard

Huntsville