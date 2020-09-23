Advertisement
Full list of Ontario pharmacies offering COVID-19 testing as of Friday
Published Wednesday, September 23, 2020 2:02PM EDT
TORONTO -- Up to 60 pharmacies across Ontario will be offering COVID-19 testing as of Friday.
The testing will be done by appointment only and will only be offered to those not experiencing symptoms of the novel coronavirus.
Here is a full list of pharmacies that will be offering the tests:
Toronto
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 1630 Danforth Avenue
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 1601 Bayview Avenue
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 1027 Yonge Street
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 3446 Dundas Street West
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 1400 Dupont Street
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 360A Bloor Street West
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 123 Rexdale Boulevard
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 900 Albion Road
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 4841 Yonge Street
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 5095 Yonge Street
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 3874 Bathurst Street
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 2550 Finch Avenue West
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 2751 Eglinton Avenue East
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 629 Markham Road
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 2301 Kingston Road
- Shoppers Drug Mart, Unit A-1780 Markham Road
- Medicine Shoppe, 2600 Eglinton Avenue West
- Village Square Pharmacy, 2942 Finch Avenue East
- Rexall, 4459 Kingston Road
- Rexall, 250 Wincott Drive
- Rexall, 901 Eglinton Avenue West
Brampton
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 160 Main Street South
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 10665 Bramalea Road
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 34A Avondale Boulevard
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 366 Main Street North
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 10048 McLaughlin Road
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 1 Kennedy Road South
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 3938 Cottrelle Boulevard
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 11965 Hurontario Street
- Rexall, Unit A01-545 Steeles Avenue West
Mississauga
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 6975 Meadowvale Town Centre Circle
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 101-5602 Tenth Line West
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 1-5425 Creditview Road
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 7070 McLaughlin Road
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 579 Lakeshore Road East
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 3980 Grand Park Drive
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 2470 Hurontario Street
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 700 Burnhamthrope Road East
Markham
- Rexall, 90 Copper Creek Drive
Ottawa
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 1180 Walkley Road
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 647 Earl Armstrong Road
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 455 Bank Street
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 541 Montreal Road
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 3940 Innes Road
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 2954 St. Joseph Boulevard
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 1937 Portobello Boulevard
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 1-2148 Carling Avenue
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 1309 Carling Avenue
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 1102 Klondike Road
- Cedarview Pharmacy, 12-4100 Strandherd Drive
- Medicine Shoppe, 19-5303 Canotek Road
- Rexall, 1615 Orleans Boulevard
Huntsville
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 51 King William Street