Toronto-area hockey coach charged in sexual exploitation investigation

A Toronto-area hockey coach has been charged in a sexual exploitation investigation by Peel police.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) said it launched an investigation in April after receiving information suggesting that two young players of a local league were allegedly sexually exploited and lured during interactions with a coach.

In an update shared Wednesday, police said Brampton resident Joshua Sammut, 26, had been arrested and charged with two counts of sexual exploitation and two counts of child luring. No further details were released by police.

The Ontario Women’s Hockey Association told CTV News Toronto on Wednesday it was aware of the charges laid on Sammut, who holds a coaching position with a team registered with the association. He is “ineligible to participate in sanctioned hockey” pending the result of the charges, it said.

“The OWHA [continues] to cooperate with the police and urge anyone with information about this matter to contact the Peel Regional Police directly,” the league said in its statement.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Special Victims Unit at 905-453-2121, ext. 3460.

Police said the accused has attended the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton for a bail hearing. The charges have not been tested in court.