TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford said a “more challenging” and “more complicated” second wave of COVID-19 is on its way as he announced the government’s first part of a fall preparedness plan on Tuesday.

“With the number of cases on the rise, it’s clear that the next wave it will come at us harder than the last one. It will be more challenging than before because the flu season is starting soon and people are heading indoors again,” Ford said during a news conference held at Queen’s Park.

The first pillar of the province’s plan to tackle the spread of the novel coronavirus heading into the colder months is implementing a $70 million flu shot campaign.

Ford said this campaign will help prepare the health-care system for a second wave of the disease.

“The flu shot helps reduce visits to our emergency rooms and doctor’s offices during the season and this will help with keeping capacity in our health-care system,” the premier said. “We need to ensure our hospitals are not overwhelmed by the next wave of COVID-19."

"Preparing for the second wave is our top priority.”

According to Ford, the province has ordered 5.1 million doses of this year’s flu vaccine and is continuing to work to order more. That is 700,000 more doses than the approximate use last year.

“Anyone who wants a flu shot can get one and I encourage everyone to please get their flu shot this year. It’s absolutely critical. It’s the best way to protect you and your family because the next few months will be critical,” Ford said.

“We know that a second wave is coming, we know that it will be more complicated than the first wave, we know it will be more challenging on the system, what we don’t know is how bad it will be, how hard we will get hit because that is up to all of us, we all have a part to play and it starts with everyone getting their flu shot this year.”

Flu shots are available each year to Ontario residents through their family doctors, public health units and participating pharmacies for people five years of age or older.

High dose flu shots will be available to seniors at their family doctor’s office. As well, it will be available at participating pharmacies for the first time in the province’s history and will be prioritized at long-term care homes, retirement homes and hospitals.

It is not yet known when this year’s flu shot will be available to Ontario residents.

More details on Ontario's fall plan coming soon

Speaking alongside Ford on Tuesday, Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott added that the rest of province’s fall preparedness plan will be unveiled in the “next several days.”

She said the plan focuses on six “key areas.”

Maintaining public health measures, including expanding testing for the novel coronavirus and contact tracing

Implementing the largest flu immunization campaign in the province’s history

Quickly identifying, managing and preventing outbreaks of the disease

Accelerating efforts to reduce health service backlogs

Preparing the province for surges in COVID-19 cases

Recruiting, retaining, training, and supporting health-care workers

Ontario has been seeing an upward trend in case counts over the past few weeks. The province recorded 478 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, which is the highest single-day increase since May 2 when 511 infections were reported.