TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement from Queen’s Park today along with a number of provincial ministers.

Health Minister Christine Elliott, Finance Minister Rod Phillips and Minister for Seniors and Accessibility Raymond Cho will join the premier to make the announcement on Thursday afternoon.

Ontario seniors continue to be the age group most impacted by COVID-19. The province reported 35 new deaths on Wednesday, and said that 22 of those people were residents of long-term care homes.

More than 2,500 people over the age of 80 have lost their lives to the disease since January, when the pandemic struck Ontario.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will livestream Thursday’s announcement at 1:30 p.m.