Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Ontario university students allegedly selling N95 masks for $17 each facing 3M lawsuit
'I just beg people to be patient': Ontario premier says he's being pressured to reopen economy
This 101-year-old Ontario man with failing lungs beat COVID-19
Jury trials won't resume in Ontario until at least September
Loved ones remember those who have lost their lives to COVID-19 in Ontario
Ontario's new modelling data on COVID-19 says cases appear to have peaked
'No reason vaccine can't be found in Ontario': Ford announces $20 million research investment
Honest Ed’s artist using iconic signs to raise money for Toronto food bank