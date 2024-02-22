TORONTO
Toronto

    • Ontario Premier Doug Ford to provide housing update in Toronto alongside mayor

    Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow attend a news conference following their meeting at the Queens Park Legislature in Toronto on Monday, Sept.18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow attend a news conference following their meeting at the Queens Park Legislature in Toronto on Monday, Sept.18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
    Share

    Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to provide an update on Toronto’s housing targets Thursday afternoon alongside Mayor Olivia Chow.

    The news conference will be held at city hall around 1:30 p.m. and will be streamed live on ctvnewstoronto.ca and the CTV News app. Housing Minister Paul Calandra will also be in attendance.

    According to the provincial government’s website, Toronto has already exceeded the housing target set by the Ford government back in 2022.

    At the time, the province said the City of Toronto would be on the hook for creating 285,000 new homes by 2031.

    According to the government’s own tracking website, the city has already “exceeded” that target by 146 per cent.

    Municipalities that reach 80 per cent of their annual target each year will be eligible for funding as part of the province’s “Building Faster Fund.” Cities that exceed their goals are also eligible for additional funding bonuses.

    Twelve Ontario municipalities in total have exceeded their housing targets, while another seven are “on track” to do so.

    It’s also possible that Ford will use the opportunity to attack Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie yet again, as Mississauga has only reached 37 per cent of its assigned housing targets.

    The government’s tracking system measures annual new home construction starts based on information provided by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING OPP announce largest gun bust in province's history

    Ontario Provincial Police say a joint investigation with authorities in the United States, including U.S. Homeland Security, has led to the largest bust of handguns and assault rifles in the province’s history.

    opinion

    opinion 5 reasons not to invest in mutual funds

    Traditionally, mutual funds have stood as a go-to investment strategy for those looking to grow their wealth without the effort of stock-picking. But financial columnist Christopher Liew outlines some reasons why mutual funds often aren’t the golden ticket they're made out to be, especially in Canada.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News