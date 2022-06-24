Ontario Premier Doug Ford, cabinet to be sworn in today

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, cabinet to be sworn in today

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

When will inflation peak? Here’s what economists have to say

As inflation continues to soar, economists say Canadians will have to curb their spending and adjust for higher interest rates. In a report released this week, Statistics Canada said Canada’s year-over-year rate of inflation hit 7.7 per cent in May, the highest it has been since 1983.

Hot inflation opens rare attack on Bank of Canada

The Bank of Canada has come under a rare attack from critics after misjudging inflation and locking itself into rigid forward guidance that prevented it from reacting swiftly as prices surged and Canada's economy began to overheat.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton