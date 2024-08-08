Ontario police lay more than 8,000 traffic-related charges over August long weekend

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they laid more than 8,000 traffic-related charges over the August long weekend.

On Thursday, the OPP said the force conducted a province-wide traffic safety campaign between Aug. 2 and 4, with a focus on aggressive, distracted and impaired drivers.

Police said they were also looking out for drivers, as well as passengers, who were not wearing their seatbelts.

Motorists who didn’t make adequate space for emergency vehicles, in accordance with Ontario’s Move Over Law, were also subject to enforcement, the OPP said.

“The OPP reminds the motoring public about the central role they play in reducing the number of lives lost on roads, waterways and trails by being safe, responsible drivers (and passengers) with a shared goal of making it to and from every destination safely,” police said in a news release.

Although the OPP said it “had hoped” the Civic Holiday long weekend would be a safe one, police responded to six road fatalities and two off-road vehicle deaths, the locations or circumstances of which were not disclosed.

The charges laid include 4,040 for speeding, 554 for not wearing a seatbelt, 235 for impaired driving, 125 for racing or stunt driving, 99 for the Move Over Law, and 69 for distracted driving.

Police said these behaviors account for a “significant number of preventable deaths” every year.