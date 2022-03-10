Ontario plan for GTA transportation includes 'conceptual' transit lines, new highways

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russians keep pressure on Mariupol; massive convoy breaks up

Civilians trapped inside Mariupol desperately scrounged for food and fuel as Russian forces kept up their bombardment of the port city Thursday, while satellite photos showed that a massive Kremlin convoy that had been mired outside the Ukrainian capital dispersed and redeployed.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton