Ontario pauses next step of reopening plan as COVID-19 cases increase
Published Wednesday, November 10, 2021 2:54PM EST Last Updated Wednesday, November 10, 2021 3:03PM EST
Ontario is pausing the next step of the province's reopening plan after an increase in COVID-19 cases.
On Nov. 15, capacity limits were supposed to be lifted in remaining high-risk settings where proof of vaccination is required.
That step has been delayed at least 28 days, the province said Wednesday.
These higher-risk settings include:
- Food or drink establishments with dance facilities such as night clubs and wedding receptions in meeting/event spaces where there is dancing
- Strip clubs
- Sex clubs and bathhouses
No other changes to the reopening plan have been made at this time.
This is a developing story. More information to come.