Ontario is pausing the next step of the province's reopening plan after an increase in COVID-19 cases.

On Nov. 15, capacity limits were supposed to be lifted in remaining high-risk settings where proof of vaccination is required.

That step has been delayed at least 28 days, the province said Wednesday.

These higher-risk settings include:

Food or drink establishments with dance facilities such as night clubs and wedding receptions in meeting/event spaces where there is dancing

Strip clubs

Sex clubs and bathhouses

No other changes to the reopening plan have been made at this time.

This is a developing story. More information to come.