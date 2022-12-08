Ontario passes bill extending strong mayor powers for Toronto and Ottawa
Ontario government has passed a bill that will give the mayors of two major cities the ability to pass certain bylaws with support from just over a third of council, despite reservations made by the majority of Toronto’s elected representatives.
Bill 39, also known as the Better Municipal Governance Act, builds on strong mayor powers already given to Ottawa and Toronto.
Under the new legislation, the mayor of both of these cities will be given the ability to propose and amend bylaws related to provincial priorities with a vote of more than one-third of council. This would mean nine out of 25 councillors would need to support the mayor’s agenda.
Usually, in order to pass anything in city council, a majority vote is required.
The government has defined a provincial priority broadly as being anything that relates to the building of housing, including construction, and maintenance of related infrastructure such as transit and roads.
The Progressive Conservative government first tabled Bill 39 in mid-November, touting it as yet another tool to help get 1.5 million homes built in the next 10 years. Since then, opposition parties and city councillors have been vocal with their criticism, calling the legislation an affront to the democratic process.
The majority of Toronto’s city council wrote a letter earlier this week to the premier and minister of municipal affairs asking them to reconsider the bill until further consultation could take place. However, Premier Doug Ford defended the bill when speaking to reporters Wednesday, saying it was not “undemocratic” as others claimed.
The premier claimed the dissenting councillors just want to “hold on to their power.”
“At the end of the day, it's the mayor that’s standing in front of the microphone like I do, answering all the tough questions, being held accountable. He's responsible for running the city and for him to have one vote. That's just not acceptable.”
This is a breaking news story. More to come.
