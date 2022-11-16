Ontario gives itself authority to appoint regional chairs, gives mayors more power

The Ontario government is giving itself the power to appoint regional heads of council for certain municipalities, while also legislating an additional “tool” to help get housing built.

The bill, called the Better Municipal Governance Act, was tabled in the Legislature Wednesday afternoon.

“The proposed changes support our bold and transformative plan to get 1.5 million homes built in the next 10 years,” Housing Minister Steve Clark said while introducing the bill.

Regional chairs are often either appointed or elected during a general vote or by a vote of city council.

The proposed legislation would allow the minister of municipal affairs and housing to appoint the chairs for the regions of Niagara, Peel and York for the current term of council. Clark confirmed he intends on reappointing the existing chairs.

The province will also create “provincially-appointed facilitators” to assess the regional governments of Durham, Halton, Niagara, Peel, Waterloo and York.

The legislation also allows the mayors of Toronto and Ottawa—the two municipalities that received strong mayor powers this month—to propose and amend bylaws related to provincial priorities and enable council to pass them with a vote of more than one-third of its members.

Provincial priorities have been defined as being anything that relates to the building of housing, including construction and maintenance of related infrastructure such as transit and roads.

The province is also repealing the Duffins Rouge Agricultural Preserve Act “to assist in removing barriers to building much-needed housing in Pickering.”

This is a breaking news story. More to come.