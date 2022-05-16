Ontario party leaders face off during 2022 election debate

The leaders of Ontario's four major political parties are taking the stage for a live televised debate in Toronto.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford, NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca, and Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner are in attendance for the 90-minute debate.

The debate is being moderated by journalists Steve Paikin and Althia Raj.

Party leaders will field questions from the moderators, which were developed in partnership with the consortium of regional broadcasters who organized the debate as well as Ontario voters themselves.

Leaders will also be able to ask questions of each other during the debate.

Participants in the Monday night event must have candidates running in “all or almost all” Ontario ridings that currently have an elected MPP sitting in the provincial legislature.

Ontarians are set to head to polls on June 2 and party leaders spent the last full week on the campaign trail travelling across the province vying for your vote.

CTV News Toronto will provide live updates from the debate below: