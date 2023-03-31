Ontario parents drive over 5 hours to find baby formula for 8-month-old twins
An Ontario couple has had to drive more than five hours to find baby formula for their eight-month-old twins.
Mariah and Hakeem Walsh's twin boys arrived in July and since then the parents have been struggling to find formula.
"It's been a struggle," said Hakeem. "It's been a rollercoaster of emotions every time we got to get groceries. Either there's some or there's none and we got to call around."
At least once they've driven from Toronto to Sudbury, just to find food for their infants.
"Who do you call when you can't feed your babies?" asked Mariah. "I went to 10 grocery stores one day, no formula."
Many stores are limiting the amount parents can buy. CTV News Toronto went to a few stores and found signs on the shelves that read "please see customer service for assistance" and "currently out of stock." Another store had some of the formula on the shelf behind a glass door that was locked.
"(The) shortage is real for Canadians," said Sylvain Charlebois, the head of Dalhousie University’s Agrifood Lab.
Baby formula shortage in U.S. leaves shelves bare at a Toronto store. (CTV News Toronto/ Sean Leathong)
A baby formula shortage started a little more than a year ago when the largest U.S. formula maker plant shutdown after a recall was issued for several powdered Similac products that were thought to be linked to the death a few infants who developed a bacterial infection.
"The plant in Michigan is still not working at 100 per cent," said Charlebois. "They've been dealing with foods safety issues, but now there's a criminal investigation going on led by the Department of Justice since January."
There is a factory in Kingston called Canada Royal Milk (CRM) that according to its website was established by Feihe International Inc., which is "the largest producer of formula for infants and young children in the People's Republic of China." The website goes on to say that "most of our production will be for export, but we intend to develop nutritional products for the North American market as well."
Carey Bidtnes, Human Resources Manager for Canada Royal Milk, told CTV News Toronto the website is out of date and that "infant formula production has not started at all at the plant and no infant formula has been produced to be exported anywhere."
Bidtnes said CRM has completed formal submissions to Health Canada for the pre-market notification process to product infant formulas for domestic sale in August 2022. She said the submissions are under review and once approved, "CRM can begin production of infant formula for the domestic market immediately."
She also said, "Canada Royal Milk has not started production of infant formulations for any market. The reports that the company is exporting infant formula are not correct. The number one priority is completing the Health Canada review to produce for domestic sale."
Charlebois said both the province and federal governments subsidized that plant.
"Queens Park's portion was $24 million, but the Ottawa portion was never disclosed," he told CTV News Toronto. "Nobody really knows how much money Ottawa put in there. The City of Kingston gave 10 acres to that company from China."
CTV News Toronto asked Health Canada where the Canada Royal Milk application stood and was told they could not comment on “submissions under review.”
“We want to provide assurance that Health Canada works hard to ensure that any new infant formula submission is reviewed promptly,” officials said in a statement.
A spokesperson added the situation is not completely back to normal but the shortage of hypoallergenic infant formula "has largely subsided". The statement went on to say that "while the total national supply of regular infant formula remains sufficient at this time, we are aware of concerns about finding store-brand or lower-cost infant formulas."
The statement went on to say that in February, Health Canada approved "temporary importation" of a new powdered regular formula, Similac Advance.
"Additionally Health Canada has been reassured that there will be continued regular shipments of generic/ store brand formulas, including Kirkland and Parent's Choice with more coming to shelves over the coming weeks."
The Walshs say to feed their twin boys they spend about $200 each week on formula and have to visit multiple stores. The couple said they don't buy more than the store limits but what's frustrating is those limits don't take into account that they have twins.
"We have to spend $200 at a time because there's been too many close calls where we've only bought enough for eight days and then you go to the grocery store and you're all over Southwestern Ontario looking for a can of formula," said Mariah.
Mariah and Hakeem Walsh are seen in this photograph. (Allison Hurst/CTV News Toronto)
On the Health Canada website, for information for parents on the how to manage the shortage, it encourages breastfeeding if possible and to maintain or increase breastmilk supply if parents are combining bottle-feeding and breastfeeding.
"I took medicine to breastfeed, I changed my diet, I took vitamins, everything my doctor told me to breastfeed," said Mariah. "I couldn't make enough milk for it to matter."
She said she's reached out to a number members of parliament at both the provincial and federal levels but has not heard back.
"No government official is taking the formula seriously," she told CTV News Toronto, "that's what really bothers me."
Charlebois said there's some potential progress to come from the federal budget released on Tuesday.
"There is a $333 million budget dedicated to dairy research to deal with surpluses and my guess over 10 years, my guess is there's probably going to be some financial capacity for the dairy industry to look into the baby formula situation. But it's over 10 years so there's no quick fix for what's going on right now."
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Ottawa gives final approval for Rogers $26B purchase of Shaw
Rogers Communications Inc's $26-billion takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. cleared the last regulatory hurdle Friday, more than two years after the deal was first announced.
Donald Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime
Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, prosecutors and defense lawyers said Thursday, making him the first former U.S. president to face a criminal charge and jolting his bid to retake the White House next year.
Police find 6 bodies, including 1 child, in St. Lawrence River
The bodies of six people, including one child, were found in the St. Lawrence River Thursday afternoon after an air search involving the Canadian Coast Guard, the Akwesasne Mohawk Police said.
These are the conditions -- and penalties if violated -- of the Rogers-Shaw deal
Canadian Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne has approved Rogers Communications Inc.'s $20-billion takeover of rival telecom Shaw Communications Inc., but there are conditions attached and penalties of up to $1 billion if the companies violate them.
BREAKING | Oscar Pistorius denied parole as Reeva Steenkamp's parents oppose his early release
Disgraced South African Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius has been denied parole, the lawyer for Reeva Steenkamp's parents said after the parole hearing.
House abandoned by couple who 'disappeared' years ago nightmare for neighbour on upscale street
A Toronto man, whose neighbours vanished eight years ago and left their home completely abandoned, said he's fed up living next door to a property that is in complete disarray.
Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole not seeking re-election, leaving this spring
Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole says he will not seek re-election and plans to resign his seat this spring. The Ontario MP led the Conservatives and served as official Opposition leader from August 2020 until February 2022, when a majority of his caucus voted to remove him from the post.
Trump's indictment in New York: Here's what to know
The vote of a Manhattan grand jury to indict the Republican former president on charges related to hush money payments made on his behalf during his 2016 presidential campaign catapults the now-candidate Donald Trump into a new era of legal risk and complicates his attempts to return to the White House.
Online-streaming bill closer to passing after House OKs most Senate amendments
The Liberal government's controversial online-streaming bill is one step closer to passing after the House of Commons approved most of the Senate's amendments to the proposed legislation.
Montreal
-
Deceased found in St. Lawrence River were from Romania, India: police
The six people who were recovered from the St. Lawrence River Thursday consisted of two families from Romania and India who were likely trying to enter the U.S. illegally, police said Friday. A child under three is still missing.
-
Hydro-Quebec: rates increase on Saturday, capped at 3%
Hydro-Québec annual indexation of its electricity rates will take effect this Saturday, capped at 3 per cent. The Crown corporation says that for residential customers, the monthly impact of the 3 per cent increase would be $2.28 for a five-and-a-half dwelling, $4.27 for a 111-square-metre home, $5.65 for a 158-square-metre home and $6.97 for a 207-square-metre home.
-
Quebec cracks down on Airbnb after deadly fire as some continue to evade rules
The Quebec government's crackdown on Airbnb has upended Montreal's short-term rental market, leading some to welcome the changes and others scurrying to evade the new rules.
London
-
West Lorne hoping to become 'Hockeyville'
Residents of West Lorne and those who use the arena are hoping you’ll cast a vote for them as part of Kraft Hockeyville.
-
Ontario minimum wage to increase to $16.55 per hour on Oct. 1
Ontario's minimum wage is set to rise to $16.55 an hour on Oct. 1.
-
Victim of Sarnia shooting in 'stable' condition
The victim of a shooting in Sarnia is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
Kitchener
-
'Thank you for playing': The ace of spades has finally been found in the Hagersville 'Catch the Ace'
After an elusive 45-week draw, the ace of spades has finally been found in the Hagersville ‘Catch the Ace.’
-
Police find 6 bodies, including 1 child, in St. Lawrence River
The bodies of six people, including one child, were found in the St. Lawrence River Thursday afternoon after an air search involving the Canadian Coast Guard, the Akwesasne Mohawk Police said.
-
Man arrested in Guelph, Ont. snow-clearing scam
Guelph police say they have arrested a man in an alleged snow-clearing scam with several victims in the city.
Northern Ontario
-
Police find 6 bodies, including 1 child, in St. Lawrence River
The bodies of six people, including one child, were found in the St. Lawrence River Thursday afternoon after an air search involving the Canadian Coast Guard, the Akwesasne Mohawk Police said.
-
Legal expert weighs in on Sudbury murder trial verdict, next steps
As the dust continues to settle around Wednesday's verdict in the Renee Sweeney murder trial attention is now turning to what's next for the case. CTV News spoke to a legal expert and here is what he had to say.
-
House abandoned by couple who 'disappeared' years ago nightmare for neighbour on upscale street
A Toronto man, whose neighbours vanished eight years ago and left their home completely abandoned, said he's fed up living next door to a property that is in complete disarray.
Ottawa
-
Deceased found in St. Lawrence River were from Romania, India: police
The six people who were recovered from the St. Lawrence River Thursday consisted of two families from Romania and India who were likely trying to enter the U.S. illegally, police said Friday. A child under three is still missing.
-
Ontario minimum wage to increase to $16.55 per hour on Oct. 1
Ontario's minimum wage is set to rise to $16.55 an hour on Oct. 1.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: March 31 to April 2
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the first weekend of April.
Windsor
-
Overnight fire in Walkerville area
An investigation is underway after an overnight house fire in Windsor. Crews were called to the scene in the 950 block of Pierre Avenue around 2 a.m.
-
Firearms call investigated on Hall Avenue: WPS
Windsor police are investigating after a firearms call in the Walkerville area.
-
Ontario minimum wage to increase to $16.55 per hour on Oct. 1
Ontario's minimum wage is set to rise to $16.55 an hour on Oct. 1.
Barrie
-
Georgina house fire claims a woman's life
Shortly before midnight, York region police and fire responded to a house fire on Parkway Avenue near Lake Drive South in Keswick.
-
April Fool's gas hike is no joke
The price increase affects all of Ontario, including Toronto, the GTA, Barrie and beyond.
-
Jury delivers verdict in 2020 deadly Highway 12 impaired driving case
The jury reached a verdict in the case of Georgian Bay Township man Sigfrid Stahn accused of impaired driving causing death in the 2020 Highway 12 crash that claimed the life of 77-year-old Midland man Guenter Naumann.
Atlantic
-
'Nova Scotians' sense of safety was rocked': RCMP failures dominate inquiry's final report into 2020 mass shooting
A long list of failures by Nova Scotia RCMP leadership and policing systems dominate the final report into Nova Scotia's April 2020 mass shooting.
-
'No question there need to be changes': PM responds to Nova Scotia mass shooting commission report
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered a brief initial response to the final report from the Mass Casualty Commission (MCC) into Canada's worst mass shooting, which claimed the lives of 22 people in Nova Scotia in 2020. Vowing changes will come, here's what Trudeau said in Truro, N.S.
-
Trudeau in Moncton area Friday for three events
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in the Greater Moncton area Friday for three separate events.
Calgary
-
'Into the air': One victim of Calgary house explosion likely in hospital for 6 months
A member of Calgary's South Sudanese community says 10 victims of a home explosion were blown into the air before falling into a fiery basement below.
-
Crash near High River, Alta. closes section of Highway 2A
Emergency crews are on scene at a serious crash on Highway 2A south of Calgary.
-
Police investigation closes Highway 552 northeast of Okotoks, Alta.
RCMP blocked off a highway southeast of Calgary on Thursday night as part of an investigation.
Winnipeg
-
4 teens dead after crash involving semi-truck near Gilbert Plains: Manitoba RCMP
Four teenagers are dead, and another is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash near Gilbert Plains, Man. Wednesday night.
-
Donald Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime
Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, prosecutors and defense lawyers said Thursday, making him the first former U.S. president to face a criminal charge and jolting his bid to retake the White House next year.
-
Police investigating arson at Winnipeg home
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating an arson at a home in the city.
Vancouver
-
'It's really hard. It's a good hard, though': Unique farm program helping people battle addictions
At Academy Farms in Langley, they raise bison and water buffalo, but this is more than a farm. It's a place that's helping people from across the country find their way out of addiction.
-
Donald Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime
Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, prosecutors and defense lawyers said Thursday, making him the first former U.S. president to face a criminal charge and jolting his bid to retake the White House next year.
-
'It’s ours': Kwikwetlem First Nation on future of Riverview Hospital site
The redevelopment planning process was quietly halted earlier this year, and now the Kwikwetlem First Nation is speaking up about what they’d like to see happen on the land where the Riverview Hospital operated for a century.
Edmonton
-
Crash affecting traffic west of Edmonton International Airport
The southbound Highway 2 exit onto westbound Highway 19 is not passable because of a crash, police say.
-
More people with greater needs driving $7B increase to dental-care cost
The federal government now expects far more Canadians with long-overdue dental needs to sign up for its insurance plan, and the health minister says that's why the estimated cost has risen by $7 billion.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Mild start to April; chance of some weekend precipitation
Sunshine and afternoon temperatures in the 6 C range in Edmonton today.