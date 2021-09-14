TORONTO -- An Ontario MPP wants the provincial government to prevent employers from firing or sidelining workers who refuse to get vaccinated and is calling on Premier Doug Ford to recall the legislature to deal with the issue.

Roman Baber, a former Progressive Conservative MPP, said “countless Ontarians will lose their jobs” in the coming months as employers implement vaccination-or-testing requirements and the province implements a vaccine certificate policy.

Baber, who is fully vaccinated, insists receiving the COVID-19 vaccine should remain a choice and is planning to introduce a private members’ bill in the Ontario legislature to prohibit an employers from terminating or suspending an employee because of their vaccination status.

"Employers should be encouraged to accommodate employees or use rapid tests when no accommodation is possible. But under no circumstances, should any Ontarian lose their job because of a personal health choice," Baber said.

Currently 79 per cent of Ontario’s adult population has been fully vaccinated, while 1.8 million adults have yet to receive a single dose of the vaccine.

"The vast majority of them are members of the labour force," Baber said. "This is about respecting an employees right to make a different choice."

Baber’s bill – called the Jobs and Jabs act – would have been introduced at Queen’s Park this week but will have to wait until Oct. 4 because the Ford government prorogued parliament in a bid to avoid controversy during the federal election campaign.

Baber said he sent a draft copy of the legislation to all four political parties for their consideration.