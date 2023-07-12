Ontario man's 'blood pressure went way up' while checking winning lottery ticket

An Ontario lottery winner said his “blood pressure went way up” as he was checking his winning lottery ticket.

Paul Derry, 65, of Oshawa, Ont., has been playing the lottery for about five years.

“I go to the store every Friday to pick up INSANT tickets for my wife and LOTTARIO tickets for myself,” Derry told OLG as he was picking up his winnings.

The father of four scored a nearly $650,000 jackpot in the May 20 Lottario draw – the largest prize he has won so far.

Derry said he was headed home from a doctor’s appointment when he decided to drop by a convenience store along the way and check his ticket.

“I went out to the car and said to my wife, ‘You better park – I think I just won big!” he said.

He rushed back into the store to ask the cashier to double-check his lottery ticket.

“The machine shut down, but my blood pressure went way up,” Derry said.

Derry says he plans to manage his finances and help his children with his winnings.

“My son and I went to Scotland and Ireland recently – I’d love to keep exploring the world with my family. I also want to support my son’s marriage ceremony,” Derry said. “This win feels so freeing.”

The winning ticket was bought from Munchies Gift & Variety on King Street in Oshawa.