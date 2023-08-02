Ontario man hasn't 'slept in a week' after winning major Lotto Max prize

An Ontario man says he hasn’t “slept in a week” after winning a Lotto Max prize this summer.

Bryan Hogan, 46, of Oshawa, Ont., told the OLG Prize Centre he has occasionally played the lottery over the last 20 years.

As he picked up his $500,000 windfall, Hogan said his winning ticket was a free play. He also won an additional $20 on another of his Lotto Max selections.

“The big jackpots intrigue me,” Hogan said.

The father of two was at home when he found out he won a Maxmillions prize in the July 25 Lotto Max draw.

“I initially thought I’d won around $500,” Hogan said, but after he took a closer look, he saw there were a few more zeroes behind his winnings.

“I thought it was too good to be true,” Hogan said. “I knew it was really happening when OLG called to confirm my win. I haven’t slept in a week!”

Hogan said he looks forward to the security his half-million-dollar prize will bring him.

“Life is going to be a bit easier,” he said. “It’s been a very surreal experience. To be honest, I’m still in shock!”

The winning ticket was bought from Toms Food Store on Nonquon Road in Oshawa.