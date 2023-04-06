Ontario man charged after snow blowing dispute between 2 neighbours

An Ontario man has been charged in relation to vehicular damage caused by snow blower debris.

The East Algoma Ontario Police laid charges on April 4 following a complaint for an ongoing dispute between two neighbours.

The suspect was allegedly blowing snow from his driveway onto the complainant’s driveway, covering the complainant’s cars and causing damage to them.

A 36-year-old man from Elliot Lake has been charged with mischief under $5,000.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Elliot Lake early next month.