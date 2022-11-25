Ontario lottery winner who scored big for second time this year plans on buying condo
A 64-year-old Ontario lottery winner has hit the jackpot twice in just one year.
Mississauga resident Jeffrey Gurczenski won $91,000 on a Poker Lotto All In game a few months ago, and this time around, he scored a bigger prize.
“When it landed on $150,000 my heart was racing! I was so happy. I called my friends when I went home – they were so happy for me,” Gurczenski said when picking up his Bigger Spin Instant prize cheque at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
The two-time lottery winner plans to buy a condo with his earnings.
“It’s jaw-dropping,” he said.
The Bigger Spin Instant game mixes scratch-to-play with prizes revealed in-store with an animated spinning wheel.
The winning ticket was bought at Mac’s on Dixie Road in Mississauga.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'What if the worst had happened': Trudeau explains why he invoked Emergencies Act when he did
On the stand at the federal inquiry examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed candidly that a central factor in his historic decision to enact unprecedented powers to shut down the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, was his fear of what could happen if he didn't.
Federal government to extend EI sickness benefits from 15 to 26 weeks
The federal government is extending employment insurance sickness benefits to 26 weeks, up from 15 weeks, Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough announced on Friday.
Study confirms authenticity of ancient gold coin depicting forgotten emperor
A new study has confirmed the authenticity of an ancient Roman coin long considered fake but which researchers now believe depicts the image of a forgotten emperor.
Don Martin: After a long final day on the Emergencies Act inquiry stand, it's convoy zero, Trudeau won
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gambled just by showing up. And he appears to have won in the court of reasonable public opinion, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Average rent in Canada up 15.4 per cent in 2022: monthly report
A new report shows that rent for all property types across Canada jumped again, seeing an increase of 15.4 per cent over this time last year.
Flair Airlines passenger recounts botched landing in Region of Waterloo
Commercial flights in and out of Region of Waterloo International Airport were cancelled Friday after a Flair Airlines plane carrying 140 people overran the runway during landing.
As it happened: PM Justin Trudeau testifies at Emergencies Act inquiry
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took the stand at the Public Order Emergency Commission on Nov. 25, 2022 to discuss his decision to invoke the Emergencies Act to put an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests. Recap CTVNews.ca's live updates from his testimony.
Walmart shooter left 'death note,' bought gun day of killing: police
The Walmart supervisor who fatally shot six co-workers at a store in Virginia bought the gun just hours before the killings and left a note on his phone accusing colleagues of mocking him, authorities said Friday.
Lawyers debate whether Nazism led to Holocaust, as Montreal hate speech trial resumes
Lawyers in a hate speech trial in Montreal are debating whether it is well-established that Nazism led to the Holocaust.
Montreal
-
Flu shot now free for all Quebecers in 'exceptional' response to crowded ERs
All Quebecers are now eligible to get their influenza shot for free, Quebec announced Friday morning, in an 'exceptional' move pushed by a particularly strong flu season and increased traffic in emergency rooms.
-
Lawyers debate whether Nazism led to Holocaust, as Montreal hate speech trial resumes
Lawyers in a hate speech trial in Montreal are debating whether it is well-established that Nazism led to the Holocaust.
-
Racial profiling: Quebec to appeal judge's decision on random police stops
Quebec will appeal a recent court decision banning random roadside stops by police. The ruling was hailed by some as a positive step against racial profiling, but the province says it harms police work and doesn't address the root problem.
London
-
'It feels like a ghost town': Police presence at CCH after alleged threats made in graffiti
There was a police presence at Catholic Central Secondary School in downtown London, Ont. Friday after an alleged threat was discovered on a bathroom wall. Students described the school atmosphere as “eerie,” including grade 12 students Maddy Trottier and Camila Tsun-Rubio.
-
Heavy police presence as LPS investigate 'possible shooting' in east London
A large police and EMS presence is on scene at the American Plaza Motel on Dundas Street in London, Ont. after a man was injured during a "possible shooting" on Friday.
-
72-year-old man charged after colliding with 'crash truck' on Highway 401
A Brampton man has been charged after allegedly crashing into a 'crash truck' that was providing protection to workers on Highway 401, Elgin County OPP said.
Kitchener
-
Flair Airlines passenger recounts botched landing in Region of Waterloo
Commercial flights in and out of Region of Waterloo International Airport were cancelled Friday after a Flair Airlines plane carrying 140 people overran the runway during landing.
-
Black Friday shoppers opt for online purchases over in-person deals
Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year in the United States of America, but the deals can also be found north of the border in Canada.
-
Skate culture comes alive at Kitchener’s new mobile indoor skatepark
Once temperatures drop and snow falls, skateboards are often stored away for the season, but the City of Kitchener is hoping to change that with its first indoor mobile skatepark.
Northern Ontario
-
As demand for minerals grows, Wawa is ‘booming’
The northwestern Ontario community of Wawa is enjoying growth in the natural resource sector and workers are needed throughout the scenic area.
-
Two face weapons charges after trying to avoid police
Two men from northern Ontario, are facing multiple weapon charges after attempting to avoid a R.I.D.E. check in the Municipality of Huron Shores on Wednesday, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.
-
Northern Ontario still dealing with higher than average opioid deaths
As Ontario's chief coroner says opioid deaths are slowing down in Ontario, northern communities continue to rank higher than the rest of the province. Algoma and Sudbury districts share the second-highest number of opioid related deaths per-capita, behind Thunder Bay, which sits at number one.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa to install fencing at Mooney's Bay hill to discourage tobogganing this winter
The city of Ottawa has concluded the hill at Mooney's Bay Park is not safe for sledding, and will install "robust temporary seasonal fencing" to discourage people from tobogganing this winter.
-
'What if the worst had happened': Trudeau explains why he invoked Emergencies Act when he did
On the stand at the federal inquiry examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed candidly that a central factor in his historic decision to enact unprecedented powers to shut down the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, was his fear of what could happen if he didn't.
-
Ottawa school board introduces new dress code six months after controversial ‘blitz’
Ottawa's French Catholic school board is implementing a "new gender-neutral, inclusive" dress code for students, six months after students at one high school expressed outrage about teachers and staff conducting a dress code "blitz."
Windsor
-
Missing 12-year-old Tecumseh boy tells friend he’s going to take a train to U.S.
Essex County OPP are searching for a missing 12-year-old Tecumseh boy who allegedly told a friend he was going to jump on a train to the United States.
-
'There's nobody here’: Cross-border Black Friday shoppers shocked to see low Canadian turnout in Mich.
If you drove the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel or Ambassador Bridge for this year's Black Friday, you have may have forgotten it’s the first holiday shopping occasion without any COVID-19 pandemic border restrictions in the last three years — that's because for most of Friday morning and afternoon, Canadians were able to cross into the U.S. with almost no delays.
-
Employee charged with fraud for 'heavily discounting items' at Windsor business: WPS
Windsor police say a 61-year-old woman is facing charges after she allegedly manipulated discounts on over 1,800 items at a local business.
Barrie
-
Happening Now
Happening Now | Highway 11 in Orillia closed after hydro pole snaps
Traffic along Highway 11 in Orillia came to a standstill Friday evening after police closed a section of the highway in both directions because of downed power lines.
-
Ont. man accused of murder and dismemberment argues to be released from custody
The Woodbridge, Ont. man accused of murdering and dismembering a father of four was in bail court Friday, hoping to be released from custody after spending 60 days behind bars.
-
First ski resort officially opens slopes for the season
One ski resort is celebrating starting the season on the slopes despite the rainy weather.
Atlantic
-
N.B. RCMP misidentify body, loved ones alert coroner before cremation
A Moncton family is breathing a sigh of relief after police misidentified a body found, but questions remain about how law enforcement made the serious mix-up.
-
NS Power rates could rise by 14 per cent by 2024: settlement agreement
A new proposal from Nova Scotia Power would see electricity rates rise nearly 14 per cent by 2024, despite efforts to limit increases by the province.
-
Sexual harassment prevention training required for 2023 world junior hockey tourney
The two host provinces for next month's world junior hockey championship are requiring the sport's governing body to oversee anti-harassment and sexual assault prevention training for all staff and players ahead of the tournament.
Calgary
-
Calgary officer cleared in fatal 2018 Christmas Day shooting of woman: ASIRT
An investigation into the fatal shooting of a driver by a Calgary officer on Christmas Day 2018 has found serious breaches of policy made during the response, but the officer's actions were ultimately justified.
-
Alberta premier defends new rules on in-person learning, no mask mandates in schools
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is defending new rules ordering schools to provide in-person learning during the current wave of viral illnesses, saying a clear, measured response is crucial for students and parents.
-
Alberta's famous 'wage premium' rapidly eroding, experts say
Worker paycheques in the province that once led the country in wage growth have flatlined, but experts say the double whammy of inflation and labour shortages mean Alberta businesses are poised to face a reckoning on wages soon.
Winnipeg
-
Elementary students in Manitoba hospitalized after ingesting cannabis gummies: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are investigating after three students, ranging in age from five to nine years old, became ill from eating cannabis gummies.
-
No charges laid after police use 'less lethal' shotgun on suspect: IIU
Manitoba's police watchdog agency has cleared the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) of any wrongdoing after a woman was injured during an arrest last spring.
-
'One to remember': Bright meteor streaks across Manitoba sky
Several people in Manitoba got a clear look at a celestial sight Thursday night. A meteor was caught streaking across the sky in the province, with cameras catching it in Winnipeg and other areas north of the city.
Vancouver
-
Marriage annulment nixed after B.C. judge finds 'imposter' posed as ex-wife at hearing
A marriage annulment that removed a B.C. woman as a beneficiary from her ex-husband's pension plan has been cancelled after a judge determined an "imposter" had agreed to the terms in court.
-
Person of interest sought in suspicious death investigation near B.C. border: RCMP
Mounties are searching for a person of interest in a suspicious death investigation in southeastern B.C.
-
No charges for Grand Forks RCMP officer who shot drunk driving suspect
An officer from the Grand Forks RCMP detachment will not face charges for shooting a suspected drunk driver during a tense confrontation four years ago, prosecutors announced Friday.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier defends new rules on in-person learning, no mask mandates in schools
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is defending new rules ordering schools to provide in-person learning during the current wave of viral illnesses, saying a clear, measured response is crucial for students and parents.
-
Alberta boy headed to Washington to become third child in cancer trial
An Alberta boy and his parents are headed to Washington, D.C., to participate in a trial which will hopefully shrink away the terminal tumour in the six-year-old's brain.
-
Thieves in Edmonton targeting pickup trucks valued at $140K and up
Police are warning owners of high-end Ram pickup trucks to be aware after a series of thefts of the trucks since early November.