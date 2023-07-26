Ontario Line driverless trains revealed in new sneak peek video

For the first time, Toronto residents have been offered a sneak peek into what the Ontario Line vehicles will look like.

Metrolinx released digital renderings of the subway cars on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon. Driverless and described as “fully autonomous,” the sleek subway cars will feature digital screens, onboard Wi-Fi and charging ports, bike parking and wheelchair access.

The stations will also be equipped with platform-edge, doors, following widespread demands for that feature on existing TTC infrastructure.

Metrolinx says that once the Ontario Line is completed, it will “accommodate nearly 400,000 daily trips and reduce crowding on the TTC’s busy Line 1 by up to 15 per cent.”

You’ve seen the photo renderings, but now it’s time to see them in action. Here are 5 rail-y cool things about the Ontario Line trains … with an extra cool feature at the end! Tell us what you love the most.



Video renderings care of Connect6ix. #OntarioLine #TorontoTransit pic.twitter.com/QO30t0gJHw — Ontario Line (@OntarioLine) July 26, 2023

The 15-stop, 15.6-kilometre Ontario Line will run from Exhibition Place through the downtown core along Queen Street before heading north to the Ontario Science Centre. It is currently scheduled to be completed by 2031.

With files from Jordan Fleguel