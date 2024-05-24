1 dead, 3 in hospital after flying wheel crashes into bus windshield on QEW

One person is dead, and three others are in hospital after a wheel came off a minivan and crashed into the windshield of a bus on the QEW in St. Catharines on Friday afternoon.

The three-vehicle collision happened on the Toronto-bound lanes of the highway near Glendale Avenue.

Ontario Provincial Police said a passenger on a coach bus was pronounced dead while three other passengers were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

All Toronto-bound lanes of the QEW at Glendale Avenue have been closed for hours due to the collision. Police say the closure is expected to remain in place until 11 p.m.

A minivan with a missing front wheel is seen on the side of the QEW in St. Catharines following a collision on Friday, May 24, 2024. (Chopper 24)