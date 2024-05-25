Custom baseball card released of Blue Jays fan struck in the face with foul ball

Liz McGuire, the Blue Jays fan who was struck in the face with a 110 m.p.h. foul ball last week, has been pictured on a custom baseball trading card applauding her fandom to the game.

Images of the trading card have been posted to Twitter, formally known as X. In the post, Topps, a collectible card manufacturing company, says that they have “produced exactly 110 copies, and we’re gifting them all to @lizzzzzzzzzzy.”

“Liz, you’re a champ!”

The card includes the date of the incident – Friday, May 14, 2024 – McGuire’s name, and a blurb below that says “fan wears 110MPH foul ball like a champ.”

McGuire initially posted an image of herself to social media after the game, including a large welt on her forehead and subsequent black eye. She tagged the Blue Jays in the tweet, and has since gone viral.

“Hey @BlueJays I got my face mashed in by a 110mph foul off Bo Bichette's bat,” she wrote in a post on X. “I didn't even get the ball. I even stayed till the end of the game. Any way you can hook a girl up?”

In replies to her post on X, McGuire said she went to St. Michael’s Hospital after the 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays to get checked out. Luckily, she said, she did not have a concussion or fracture.

McGuire has since listed four of the baseball cards to Ebay, and has plans to donate some of the proceeds to Holland Bloorview pediatric hospital.

The cards range in cost, with two over US$1,000. McGuire has listed the cards for sale as bids, offering to autograph the cards by request.

They listings have already garnered over 1,800 views since being listed online within the last 24-hours.

“Hi all! After 100s of you asking. I’ve posted a limit number of cards to ebay. Partial proceedings will go to @HBKidsHospital … #topps #bluejays #mlb #tothecore #baseball #baseballcards,” she posted.

