TORONTO -- The Ontario legislature has been prorogued until after the federal election.

Government House Leader Paul Calandra says the legislature will return Oct. 4.

Politicians had been on summer break, and were due back Sept. 13.

But Calandra says the Sept. 20 federal election has caused too much uncertainty.

He says the governing Progressive Conservatives want to see how it pans out before finalizing fall legislation.

The prorogation will give the Tories, who took power in 2018, a chance to reset their priorities ahead of next year's provincial vote.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2021.