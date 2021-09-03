Advertisement
Ontario legislature prorogued until after federal election
Ontario Premier Doug Ford leaves his office for a press conference at the Ontario Legislature in Toronto, Thursday, May 13, 2021. Ontario is extending its stay-at-home order until June 2 to bring down high rates of COVID-19, a move Premier Doug Ford said was necessary to bring infection cases down and "save the summer." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Share:
TORONTO -- The Ontario legislature has been prorogued until after the federal election.
Government House Leader Paul Calandra says the legislature will return Oct. 4.
Politicians had been on summer break, and were due back Sept. 13.
But Calandra says the Sept. 20 federal election has caused too much uncertainty.
He says the governing Progressive Conservatives want to see how it pans out before finalizing fall legislation.
The prorogation will give the Tories, who took power in 2018, a chance to reset their priorities ahead of next year's provincial vote.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2021.