Ontario has launched its COVID-19 vaccine verification app and it is now available for download.

Premier Doug Ford's office confirmed to CTV News Toronto that the app was launched on Thursday ahead of an announcement on Friday.

"This is for businesses and organizations to scan the QR code that will be made available to individuals," Ford's spokesperson Ivana Yelich said. "To ensure the app was available to businesses and organizations in real time tomorrow, the verification app was added to app stores today."

It is not necessary for individuals to download the app.

The Verify Ontario app is available in the Apple app store and Google Play.

CTV News Toronto learned Thursday that Ontario's proof of vaccination requirements could eventually be downgraded to a voluntary program, as the provincial government considers a new set of measures to ease businesses out of pandemic restrictions.

Sources with knowledge of the plan say the Ford government is working on a post-Step 3 strategy that will lift capacity limits on businesses where vaccine certificates are required — a plan that will be announced next week.

Premier Ford is expected to speak this Friday, one week ahead of the implementation of the provincial proof-of-vaccination QR code, on Ontario exiting Step 3.

Ontario has been in Step 3 of the "Roadmap to Reopen" since July. The province held off on exiting Step 3 due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in August.

