TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement this morning regarding about the provincial vaccine verification program.

Ford’s announcement is scheduled for 11 a.m. and he will be joined by Minister of Health Christine Elliott, Associate Minister of Digital Government, Kaleed Rasheed, and Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Kieran Moore.

Ford will be providing an update on Ontario’s enhanced COVID-19 vaccine certificate and verification app, his office said.

On Thursday, the Ontario government quietly launched its COVID-19 vaccine verification app for businesses, making it readily available for download on the Apple app story and Google Play.

“This is for businesses and organizations to scan the QR code that will be made available to individuals,” Ford’s spokesperson Ivana Yelich confirmed to CTV News Toronto on Thursday.

“To ensure the app was available to businesses and organizations in real-time tomorrow, the verification app was added to app stores today.”

It is not necessary for individuals to download the app.

Also on Thursday, sources with knowledge of the Ford government’s reopening plan told CTV News Toronto that the government is working on a post-Step 3 strategy that will lift capacity limits on businesses where vaccine certificates are required.

This announcement is expected to be made after cabinet meets next week.

As part of that “phased approach” sources say the government is looking at potentially relaxing mandatory proof of vaccination rules, as long as the province’s pandemic picture continues to improve.

“[We are] looking as possibly getting to a point where vaccine certificates won’t be mandatory anymore,” a source with knowledge of the plan said.

While there is no timeline to implement that phase of the plan, the source added the vaccine certificate program would still be voluntary.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Colin D’Mello.