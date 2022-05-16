Ontario landlord says he's drained his savings after tenants stopped paying rent last year

A stock photo of a house for rent. (Getty Images) A stock photo of a house for rent. (Getty Images)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Police: Buffalo gunman aimed to keep killing if he got away

The white gunman accused of massacring 10 Black people in a racist rampage at a Buffalo supermarket planned to keep killing if he had escaped the scene, the police commissioner said Monday, as the possibility of federal hate crime or domestic terror charges loomed.

White 'replacement theory' fuels racist attacks

A racist ideology seeping from the internet's fringes into the mainstream is being investigated as a motivating factor in the supermarket shooting that killed 10 people in Buffalo, New York. Most of the victims were Black.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton