Ontario housing minister to make second announcement

Ontario Housing Minister Paul Calandra is slated to make a second announcement on Thursday with just days under his belt on the job.

Calandra announced on Wednesday he will launch a review “very, very soon” of Greenbelt development that could see more land removed from the region.

Watch Calandra live at 9 a.m. on CTVNewsToronto.ca and the CTV News App

His remarks were his first as housing minister after Steve Clark resigned on Monday in the aftermath of two Greenbelt reports that detailed a process that favoured certain developers and lacked transparency.

Calandra’s news conference will take place at Queen’s Park at 9 a.m. A livestream will be available on CTVNewsToronto.ca