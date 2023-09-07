Ontario housing minister to make second announcement
Ontario Housing Minister Paul Calandra is slated to make a second announcement on Thursday with just days under his belt on the job.
Calandra announced on Wednesday he will launch a review “very, very soon” of Greenbelt development that could see more land removed from the region.
Watch Calandra live at 9 a.m. on CTVNewsToronto.ca and the CTV News App
His remarks were his first as housing minister after Steve Clark resigned on Monday in the aftermath of two Greenbelt reports that detailed a process that favoured certain developers and lacked transparency.
Calandra’s news conference will take place at Queen’s Park at 9 a.m. A livestream will be available on CTVNewsToronto.ca
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberals tap judge to lead foreign interference public inquiry
After months of deliberations, the federal government has found a judge to lead a public inquiry into foreign interference, CTV News has confirmed.
'Real concerns' around foreign interference impeding improvement of Canada-China relations: Trudeau
Canada-China relations are improving at a slower rate than expected due to 'real concerns' around foreign interference Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says.
Beginning of blue wave or just a summer fling? Conservatives meet amid polling boost
The Conservative convention starts today in Quebec City, buoyed by successive polls showing the federal party's message on the cost of living and housing resonating among a wider, and younger, swath of Canadians.
Health agency probing Air Canada vomit incident that echoes broader customer woes
The outrage sparked by a passenger incident involving a vomit-smeared airplane seat reflects a broader frustration with flight operations in Canada, travel experts say -- as the country's public health agency says it's investigating the recent episode.
How electric vehicle insurance compares to gasoline-powered vehicles
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.
Trudeau visits Singapore to promote Canadian businesses, products
Singapore businesses are looking to Canada for ways it can reduce greenhouse gas emissions while strengthening global supply chains, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited the city-state to promote businesses and products from back home.
Murderer escaped by scaling a wall topped with razor wire, U.S. prison official says
A murderer on the loose in suburban Philadelphia was able to escape from a jail yard by climbing up a wall and over razor wire last week, prison officials said Wednesday.
Extent of devastation in B.C.'s Shuswap revealed as residents return home
Twisted metal, charred debris and endless ash are all that remains of the Scotch Creek-Lee Creek Fire Hall. The fire department building was one of nearly 200 structures completely destroyed by the fast-growing Bush Creek East wildfire in the Shuswap region of British Columbia.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Ottawa finds a judge for its foreign interference inquiry, the world experiences the hottest summer on record and the Bank of Canada reveals its latest key interest rate decision. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Montreal
-
Mother, baby rescued from balcony of burning Montreal building
Montreal firefighters pulled a mother and her baby from a balcony during a residential building fire in Montreal's Cote-des-Neiges neighbourhood. "We saw the flames ... There was a lot of smoke." one resident told CTV. "I saw the woman on the balcony, there was a lot of smoke in her apartment so she was really panicking."
-
Montreal family says home-care worker isn't showing up for 90-year-old mother
For more than three years, Soula Gouskos, 90, of Montreal's Park Extension neighbourhood, has depended on home-care workers from her local CLSC to feed her, bathe her and give her medicine. The family says workers often show up late and sometimes not at all.
-
London
-
Serious collision sends two to hospital
Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Horton Street and Wharncliffe Road Thursday morning due to a serious collision in the area.
-
Crash involving dirt bike sends teen to hospital with life-threatening injuries
A teen was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a dirt bike Wednesday evening.
-
Section of Adelaide Street North to close for underpass project construction
If you use Adelaide Street North as part of your daily commute, you might want to find an alternate route starting Wednesday, as a section of the road will be closed for construction on the Adelaide Underpass Project.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Human remains found near Guelph park
Police say human remains have been found in the area of Royal City Park, just outside downtown Guelph.
-
'A part of me is gone with her': Sentencing hearing for Kitchener murder trial begins
Family and friends of a Kitchener woman who was stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend in 2017 read victim impact statements through tears on Wednesday, as the sentencing hearing for the man convicted of killing her got underway.
-
'It's a totally idiotic decision': Frustrated bingo players forced to relocate in Stratford
A Stratford bingo hall, and longtime staple in the community, is being forced to relocate after the city decided to not renew their lease.
Northern Ontario
-
2 fatal crashes on Sault Ste. Marie road in less than a day
There has been a second deadly crash within 24 hours on the same stretch of road in Sault Ste. Marie.
-
-
Domtar shutting down operations in Espanola
The pulp and paper mill in Espanola, Ont., is being shut down next month, with approximately 450 employees affected, Domtar Corporation said in a news release Wednesday morning.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | 'Burning angry': Vanier councillor condemns sign threatening charges for taking Salvation Army donations at Concorde Motel
The city councillor for Rideau-Vanier says a note posted at the Concorde Motel on Montreal Road has her 'burning angry.'
-
Victims of mass shooting outside Ottawa wedding not intended target, police say
Ottawa police say the two men killed and six others injured in the long weekend shooting outside a wedding reception were not the intended targets.
-
Here's what you could win in the 2023 CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery
The 2023 CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery is underway, featuring more than $5 million in prizes.
Windsor
-
Two people arrested in connection to Lakeshore armed robbery
A Lakeshore resident returned home on an August afternoon to find a person in a ski mask inside their house with a “bladed object” in hand.
-
-
Heat relief, possible thunderstorms in Windsor-Essex
Windsor-Essex will see some relief from the heat along with thunderstorms Thursday afternoon.
Barrie
-
Historic apartment collapses on Main Street in Penetanguishene, Ont.
A building collapsed on Main Street in Penetanguishene in the early morning hours of Sept. 7, 2023.
-
'He hurt me and my family,' Former Barrie Subway manager sentenced for sex crimes involving girls who worked for him
Stephen Lemmond, a former Barrie restaurant manager, will spend seven years behind bars for sex crimes involving girls who worked for him, including four under 18.
-
New Brunswick farm's corn maze memorializes Canadian music legends
Every year, the Hunter Brothers Farm in Florenceville-Bristol, N.B., finds a way to connect their corn maze to their Canadian roots and this year is no exception.
Atlantic
-
Rising rent and food costs driving significant increase in Nova Scotia's living wage
A report published Thursday says the rising costs of shelter and food in Nova Scotia have contributed to a large jump over the last year in what's considered a living wage in the province.
-
Police searching for man allegedly giving people unwanted hugs in Stratford, P.E.I.
RCMP in Prince Edward Island say they are looking for a man accused of giving unwanted hugs in the Stratford area.
-
Halifax police chief retires after four years on the job
Chief of the Halifax Regional Police, Dan Kinsella, is retiring after four years on the job.
Calgary
-
96 E. coli cases linked to outbreak at Calgary daycares; 22 children in hospital: AHS
The number of children sickened by a massive E. coli outbreak at 11 Calgary-area daycares has now doubled.
-
Precision Drilling to buy CWC Energy Services in deal valued at $141M
Precision Drilling Corp. has signed an agreement to acquire CWC Energy Services Corp. in a deal valued at about $141 million including shares, cash and assumed debt.
-
Northwest Territories evacuees begin the long-awaited return home
"I miss my grandkids. I miss the hugs," said Alvina Morris, one of roughly 3,500 evacuees registered with the City of Calgary, forced from their homes by wildfire.
Winnipeg
-
'Patience wears thin': Councillor looking to help Winnipeg businesses impacted by construction
Summer is synonymous with road construction in Winnipeg. But now, a city councillor is looking into programs to help small businesses impacted by it.
-
Woman suing former AMC grand chief for alleged sexual assault
The former grand chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs is being sued by a woman who claims she was sexually assaulted by him on multiple occasions.
-
Vancouver
-
International students struggle to find affordable housing, some facing homelessness
From high rents to scams to excessive paperwork, students and advocates say the housing market has gotten worse over the last few years.
-
'Disappointing': Lions Bay hiking trails to stay closed until at least Sept. 18
Bad news for nature-seekers: councillors in the Village of Lions Bay voted on Tuesday to keep access to the area's public parking and hiking trails closed.
-
Keep right, except to pass: Are drivers getting it, or just not being caught?
Eight years after the B.C government introduced tougher fines for highway drivers who refuse to move over and let others pass, fewer tickets than ever are being given for the offence.
Edmonton
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Sunnier outlook and a warming trend
A few scattered showers and thunderstorms went through the Edmonton region overnight and there appeared to be a few scattered showers in the area early this morning.
-
'You almost killed my son': Boy sentenced in school stabbing south of Edmonton
The teenage boy who pleaded guilty in the stabbing of a fellow student south of Edmonton earlier this year was sentenced on Wednesday.
-
Expect 'unique and different' Heritage Classic in Edmonton
Edmonton is intimately familiar with hockey in the great outdoors — almost every neighbourhood has a rink, and the Oilers were the first National Hockey League team to host an outdoor game — but bringing the Heritage Classic back 20 years later will be special in many ways, say the league and its best player.