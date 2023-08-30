Ontario Housing Minister Steve Clark broke ethics rules in Greenbelt development

Ontario Housing Minister Steve Clark broke the Member’s Integrity Act when carving up the Greenbelt for development, a new report by the province’s integrity commissioner finds.

In a report released Wednesday, Integrity Commissioner J. David Wake found that Clark contravened two sections of the Members’ Integrity Act by “failing to oversee the process by which lands in the Greenbelt were selected to development.”

The report found this led to “the private interests of certain developers being furthered improperly.”

The commissioner has recommended that Clark be reprimanded for his actions.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.