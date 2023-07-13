Ontario horse trainer suspended for suspicious death of racehorse

A racehorse trainer has been suspended from the sport for three years and fined $11,000 for the suspicious death of a horse.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario says an investigation found that the trainer violated multiple rules of standardbred racing.

It says the violations included an act of neglect, providing misleading information regarding the whereabouts of the horse, engaging in conduct not in the best interest of racing and failing to report the death of the racehorse.

The AGCO says the trainer is suspended until July 2026.

The commission acts as the regulating body for all forms of horseracing in Ontario, including the operation of racetracks and racing participants.

All AGCO decisions can be appealed to the Horse Racing Appeal Panel, an independent body mandated to hear appeals of decisions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2023.