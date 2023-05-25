Ontario handing out prepaid credit cards for people with a certain type of thermostat

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Companies are finding it's not so simple to leave Russia. Others are quietly staying put

When Russia invaded Ukraine, global companies were quick to respond, some announcing they would get out of Russia immediately, others curtailing imports or new investment. Billions of dollars' worth of factories, energy holdings and power plants were written off or put up for sale, accompanied by fierce condemnation of the war and expressions of solidarity with Ukraine.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton