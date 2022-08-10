Ontario gas prices set to rise again on Friday
Drivers in southern Ontario may want to fill up their tanks before prices skyrocket over the weekend.
According to Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, prices at the pump are expected to rise by one cent per litre on Thursday and then jump another eight cents a litre on Friday.
This means that drivers may have to pay about $174.9 cents per litre.
Stations across the Greater Toronto Area will be impacted, as well as Ottawa, Hamilton, London, Barrie, Niagara, Windsor, Kitchener and Kingston.
Earlier this month Ontario saw a significant drop in prices at the pumps.
At the time, McTeague said the rate of decline was “unprecedented.”
“I have never seen a period of 72 hours when gas prices drop 20 cents a litre,” he told CTV News Toronto just five days ago.
However, he also warned that “what goes up, must come down.”
“The reality is these prices, while welcome, could have a nasty surprise for all of us in store.”
