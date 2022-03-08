Ontario gas prices set to climb again this week, inching closer to $2 per litre

Gas prices in Ontario are expected to climb up again this week, pushing prices at the pump closer to $2 per litre.

According to Dan McTeague, President of Canadians for Affordable Energy, gas prices will go up on Thursday morning on average up to 10 cents per litre.

Early on Tuesday, McTeague told CTV News Toronto the price of gas would go up more than 10 per litre, but he has since revised that estimate “because of market volatility.”

McTeague said he will know with certainty how much prices will increase after the markets close at 3:30 p.m.

"We're coming in striking range of $2 per litre in Ontario," McTeague told CTV News Toronto. "Does it go over? I think it's a safe bet."

McTeague said other parts of the country, like Vancouver, could be paying up to $2.22 cents per litre by Thursday.

"This is unprecedented and the sky truly is the limit," he said.