Ontario gas prices set to climb again this week, inching closer to $2 per litre
Gas prices in Ontario are expected to climb up again this week, pushing prices at the pump closer to $2 per litre.
According to Dan McTeague, President of Canadians for Affordable Energy, gas prices will go up on Thursday morning on average up to 10 cents per litre.
Early on Tuesday, McTeague told CTV News Toronto the price of gas would go up more than 10 per litre, but he has since revised that estimate “because of market volatility.”
McTeague said he will know with certainty how much prices will increase after the markets close at 3:30 p.m.
"We're coming in striking range of $2 per litre in Ontario," McTeague told CTV News Toronto. "Does it go over? I think it's a safe bet."
McTeague said other parts of the country, like Vancouver, could be paying up to $2.22 cents per litre by Thursday.
"This is unprecedented and the sky truly is the limit," he said.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PM Trudeau meets NATO partners in Latvia, pledges support to Baltic leaders
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised Baltic leaders Tuesday that Canada will stand with them to fight the Kremlin's war on Ukraine and its cyberattacks on their countries.
Here are the nations on Russia's 'unfriendly countries' list
Canada is one of multiple countries and territories now on Russia's so-called 'unfriendly countries' list for imposing sanctions over its war in Ukraine.
Canadian English teacher hitchhikes 800 kilometres to escape Ukraine
A Canadian English teacher has made it home to the Ottawa region after travelling about 800 kilometres to escape Ukraine.
U.S. President Biden bans Russian oil, warns of 'Putin price hike' at pump
U.S. President Joe Biden announced Tuesday the U.S. will ban all Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine, but he acknowledged it will bring costs to Americans, particularly at the gas pump.
Transport Canada issues fines to six passengers on rowdy Sunwing flight to Cancun
Transport Canada has fined six passengers on the infamous Sunwing flight from Montreal to Cancun last December that made headlines around the world.
Effort to relieve encircled Ukrainian port put in jeopardy
An attempt to evacuate civilians from the bombarded port of Mariupol and deliver food, water and medicine was thrown into jeopardy Tuesday by what Ukraine said was continued shelling by Russian forces as conditions inside the strategic city of 430,000 grew more desperate.
MP Leslyn Lewis launches Conservative leadership bid for second time
Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis has formally announced that she will run to be the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, for a second time. The Ontario-based lawyer and now MP ran in the party's 2020 leadership race, placing third behind Erin O’Toole and Peter MacKay. Her platform was notably socially conservative.
Ontario unveils modernized science curriculum, will begin teaching coding in Grade 1
Ontario has announced a new science curriculum that will focus on 'real-world' skills by teaching students subjects like coding starting in Grade 1.
'We have to do better': More than 30,000 Afghan refugees still awaiting resettlement in Canada
As Canada prepares to welcome an influx of Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russia's invasion, there are fears that the additional volume in refugee applications from Ukrainians could lead to further delays for Afghan refugees if the government doesn't act.
Montreal
-
Transport Canada issues fines to six passengers on rowdy Sunwing flight to Cancun
Transport Canada has fined six passengers on the infamous Sunwing flight from Montreal to Cancun last December that made headlines around the world.
-
Montreal police adding surveillance cameras to fight crime, worrying community groups
Montreal police are planning to install nine more security cameras across the city in response to a rise in violent crime, but community groups are questioning whether the technology works to deter crime or is a waste of money.
-
Conservative commentator Tasha Kheiriddin not running as leader, endorses Jean Charest
Conservative commentator and political strategist Tasha Kheiriddin won't be running as the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada after sparking the idea early last month.
London
-
Ontario gas prices set to climb again this week, inching closer to $2 per litre
Gas prices in Ontario are expected to climb up again this week, pushing prices at the pump closer to $2 per litre.
-
'You couldn't see your hand': Residents rush for balconies during Tillsonburg apartment tower fire
There were some dramatic rescues following a large apartment fire in Tillsonburg, Ont. Tuesday morning.
-
Suspect charged with assault with a weapon, assaulting peace officer after Walkerton, Ont. disturbance
A Bruce County man has been charged with several offences including two counts of assault with a weapon following a disturbance in Walkerton, Ont.
Kitchener
-
'Outrageous and unthinkable': Family of man killed by Toronto police addresses SIU decision
Family members of a man who was shot and killed by Toronto police in Simcoe last November are speaking out about a decision released by the province’s Special Investigations Unit last week.
-
Ontario Fire Marshal and OPP investigate fatal fire near Listowel
Crews are investigating a fatal fire at a residence outside of Listowel on Monday.
-
Ontario unveils modernized science curriculum, will begin teaching coding in Grade 1
Ontario has announced a new science curriculum that will focus on 'real-world' skills by teaching students subjects like coding starting in Grade 1.
Northern Ontario
-
Federal offender wanted by OPP known to frequent these Ontario cities
Ontario Provincial Police is asking for the public's help in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after he breached statutory release.
-
'Bet your dog's missing you': Toronto office removes return-to-work posters following backlash
A downtown Toronto building was forced to remove signage that was meant to welcome employees back to the office last week.
-
As COVID-19 cases go from 1 to 24,000, New Zealand changes tack
Back in August, New Zealand's government put the entire nation on lockdown after a single community case of the coronavirus was detected. On Tuesday, when new daily cases hit a record of nearly 24,000, officials told hospital workers they could help out on understaffed COVID-19 wards even if they were mildly sick themselves.
Ottawa
-
Canadian English teacher hitchhikes 800 kilometres to escape Ukraine
A Canadian English teacher has made it home to the Ottawa region after travelling about 800 kilometres to escape Ukraine.
-
How much could you save on gas if Ontario suspends its fuel tax?
Gas prices in Ottawa have reached another all-time high, with the average above $1.84 per litre on Tuesday.
-
Here is the lineup for Ottawa Bluesfest 2022
It’s a day Ottawa music fans have long been waiting for: the Bluesfest 2022 lineup is here.
Windsor
-
Two new deaths, 27 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting two additional COVID-19 deaths, 37 new high-risk cases and 27 hospitalizations on Tuesday.
-
Two vehicle fires in driveway investigated by Windsor police
Windsor police are investigating after two vehicle fires in a driveway on Pierre Avenue.
-
Ontario unveils modernized science curriculum, will begin teaching coding in Grade 1
Ontario has announced a new science curriculum that will focus on 'real-world' skills by teaching students subjects like coding starting in Grade 1.
Barrie
-
'We just want to help,' Ont. woman's mission to bring Ukrainian refugees to Canada
A Flesherton, Ont. woman is making the trek to the Polish border from Germany to help Ukrainian refugees escape the turmoil in their homeland.
-
Crash involving snowplows, tractor-trailer shuts down portion of Hwy 400
A three-vehicle crash involving two snowplows and a tractor-trailer shut down a portion of Highway 400 early Tuesday morning.
-
Three lost dogs reunited with their family
South Simcoe Police officers were on 'paw patrol' Tuesday morning, rescuing three cuddly canines who wandered from their home in Bradford.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. to increase gathering limits as province enters Step 2 next week; 704 new COVID-19 cases reported
Prince Edward Island will increase gathering limits as the province enters Step 2 of its Moving On plan next week.
-
Pressure on governments to cut taxes at the gas pump
As fuel prices hit historic highs, pressure is growing on governments to lower or eliminate its cut of taxes at the pump.
-
First Mounties to respond to N.S. mass shooting willing to testify at inquiry
The first three Mounties to respond to the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting told a public inquiry last year they'd be willing to testify, though lawyers for the RCMP have recently resisted having them take the stand.
Calgary
-
Calgary gas prices reach record high post-provincial fuel tax relief announcement
Alberta drivers once again woke up to a spike in gas prices Tuesday morning, setting new record highs.
-
U.S. President Biden bans Russian oil, warns of 'Putin price hike' at pump
U.S. President Joe Biden announced Tuesday the U.S. will ban all Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine, but he acknowledged it will bring costs to Americans, particularly at the gas pump.
-
Calgary police to brief council on state of ongoing Beltline protests
The Calgary Police Service will brief city council Tuesday morning regarding the weekly protests taking place in the Beltline that are drawing the ire of some residents.
Winnipeg
-
Second teen arrested in death of Winnipeg man found in Assiniboine Park
A second teen has been arrested and charged in the death of a Winnipeg man who was found dead in a car parked in Assiniboine Park.
-
Gas prices rise again in Winnipeg
Gas prices have taken another jump in Winnipeg.
-
Southern Manitoba to experience blowing snow, near-zero visibility on Tuesday
Much of southern Manitoba is expected to experience blowing snow that will cause near-zero visibility in some areas on Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
B.C. adds conditions for Trans Mountain expansion, ministers say concerns remain
British Columbia has amended the conditions of its environmental assessment certificate for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and told the federal government it still has concerns about its response to potential marine oil spills.
-
B.C. order for health workers' COVID-19 immunization status lifts mention of vaccine deadlines
British Columbia has removed any mention of COVID-19 vaccination deadlines from its order requiring health-care professionals to report their vaccination status.
-
Skier dies after 'tragic accident' on Cypress Mountain: West Vancouver police
Police in West Vancouver say a skier died over the weekend at a popular North Shore mountain resort.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton gas prices rise again as province plans to stop collecting fuel tax on April 1
Gas prices remained high at Edmonton stations overnight Monday with drivers looking at an average of 163.4 cents per litre.
-
Central Alberta food company to host and employ some Ukrainian refugees
Baba Jenny's Ukrainian Foods, based in Mannville, has a goal of welcoming 15 Ukrainian refugees in the coming year.
-
Alta. RCMP constable charged in head-on crash
A northern Alberta Mountie faces a criminal charge related to a crash that happened while she was on duty.