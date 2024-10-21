Ontario tables legislation that includes ban on some bike lanes across the province

Ontario has tabled its first bill as a new legislative sitting gets underway today, which would give the province the power to stop cities from constructing some new bike lanes.

Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria introduced the bill in what he says is an effort to reduce traffic gridlock.

The bill would require municipalities to ask the province for permission to install bike lanes when they would remove a lane of vehicle traffic — and Sarkaria's government has said

It also seeks to facilitate construction 24 hours a day and accelerate property acquisitions and environmental assessments.

The provincial parliament returns as a hive of activity today after a 19-week summer break.

But opposition parties say some of Premier Doug Ford's recent remarks and announcements, such as the idea to dig a tunnel for traffic and transit under Highway 401, are evidence he is focused more on electioneering than governing.

Ford has not ruled out calling an election in 2025, before the next fixed election date in June 2026.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2024.