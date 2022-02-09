Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott is expected to announce Wednesday that the province will hand out free COVID-19 rapid tests at grocery stores.

A news conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. in Kitchener, Ont. and will be streamed live on CTVNewsToronto.ca and the CTV News App.

On Tuesday night, CTV News Toronto confirmed that about five million rapid tests will be given our per week to grocery stores across Ontario.

Sources said the government is hoping to begin the process around Feb. 21, when the province moves to the next step of reopening.

There will be a limit of one kit per family visit and each kit will contain five rapid tests, sources said.

Ontario has received about 80 million rapid tests to date and has distributed about 75 million to a variety of sectors such as healthcare, education and retail.

The demand for rapid tests has skyrocketed ever since the province restricted PCR tests to high-risk individuals who were symptomatic and/or at risk of severe illness from COVID-19 and to those in the health-care sector.

In December, ahead of the holidays, the Ontario government sent a number of rapid tests to malls and liquor stores. Residents could be seen lining up in the early hours of the morning for a chance at getting a kit.

Kits are also being sold in some pharmacies.