Ontario will give out free COVID-19 rapid tests at grocery stores across the province, sources say.

Sources within the Ontario government said approximately five million rapid tests will be handed out per week.

There will be a limit of one kit per family visit. Each kit will contain five rapid tests.

Further details about the rollout of the rapid tests were not immediately available, but the government is expected to make the official announcement on Wednesday.

Sources said the government is aiming to align handing out the free tests with the next step of the reopening, which happens on Feb. 21

Ontario has received 80 million rapid tests to date, and has so far distributed 75 million across a variety of sectors, including health care, education, and retail.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Colin D'Mello.