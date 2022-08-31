Ontario expands booster doses to children 5 to 11 ahead of rise in infections

Children between the ages of five and 11 in Ontario will be eligible as of Thursday for a COVID-19 booster shot as officials gear up for a rise in infections this fall.

The announcement was made by Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health on Wednesday afternoon.

Parents and caregivers can book appointments for a paediatric booster dose as of 8 a.m. on Sept. 1 through the provincial portal or through their public health units, health-care providers or at participating pharmacies.

The booster should be taken at least six months after the most recent dose.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.



