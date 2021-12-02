Ontario will be expanding third dose COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in mid-December, allowing individuals aged 50 and up to get the booster shot.

Individuals in this age group will be able to book their appointments starting at 8 a.m. on Dec. 13 through the provincial vaccine portal or call centre, at a pharmacy or at their family doctor's office. Ontarians must wait at least six months after they get their second dose to get the booster.

The new booster eligibility comes as officials confirmed multiple cases of the new Omicron variant in Ontario.

As a result of the new variant, the federal government implemented restrictions against travellers from select countries in southern Africa as well as new COVID-19 testing requirements for everyone entering Canada, except those coming from the United States.

As of Monday, the province was sitting on a supply of 3.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

The government has previously said that booster shots would be available gradually to the general public based on age and risk factors starting in early 2022.

Ontario's chief medical officer of health will officially announce the expanded eligibility at 2 p.m. The news conference will be streamed live at CTVNewsToronto.ca and on the CTV News Toronto app.

