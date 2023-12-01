Ontario English Catholic teachers take next step towards possible strike
Ontario English Catholic teachers are taking the next step towards a possible strike as negotiations with the province come to a stalemate.
The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) is one of three teachers’ unions still without a tentative deal.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
In a statement, President René Jansen in de Wal said the bargaining process is coming up to 18 months.
“While the process continues to move forward – with a clear improvement in tone at the table since our overwhelming 97 per cent strike vote – realizing actual progress remains extremely slow,” he said in a statement.
“Catholic teachers have been beyond patient, especially as other education affiliates reach tentative agreements. Given these agreements, we are hopeful that, with the support and expertise of an appointed conciliator, we can make more significant progress, quicker.”
Conciliation is a formal mediation process in which a third-party is brought in to work with both sides and help find a resolution.
It’s a common process prior to union members engaging in any strikes or work action.
The union representing Ontario elementary teachers also took their bargaining to conciliation months before they were able to get a tentative deal with the province.
That deal, which sent the issue of wages to binding arbitration, has not yet been ratified.
The union representing Ontario secondary teachers has moved their entire bargaining process to binding arbitration, while the union representing French-language teachers remains in negotiations and has yet to hold a strike vote.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Just-released data provides glimpse at unemployment in Canada
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Dramatic' increases in younger Canadians' deaths contributed to our reduced life expectancy
Amid a declining life expectancy across the country, new national data released this week show that years on from the beginning of the pandemic, COVID-19 and the opioid crisis have had lasting impacts on life and death in Canada.
BREAKING Just-released data provides glimpse at unemployment in Canada
Statistics Canada says the unemployment rate ticked up to 5.8 per cent last month as job creation continues to lag population growth in the country.
Jaw-dropping video shows collapse at Coquitlam, B.C., construction site
Emergency work is underway after a collapse at a Coquitlam, B.C., construction site that was caught on camera this week.
Ontario real estate law update with open bidding option enters into force
New rules for Ontario real estate are coming into force that are meant to provide more clarity and choice for buyers and sellers, though they don't go as far as some had hoped.
CSIS whistleblower hopes they 'lit a match' with allegations of rape and harassment
A CSIS officer who is among a group of whistleblowers raising allegations of sexual assault and harassment in the spy agency's British Columbia office says she hopes their actions have 'lit a match' to change what she calls a 'dark and disturbing place.'
Blasted by Bloc, Conservative MP apologizes for asking minister to speak English
Conservative MP Rachael Thomas has apologized after drawing criticism from other members of Parliament for asking Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge to answer questions in English at a committee meeting.
Canadian-owned mine will begin closure in Panama after contract deemed 'unconstitutional'
A Canadian mining company is expected to begin the process of closing its multibillion-dollar operations in Panama today after weeks of civil unrest and protests from civilians fearing the ecological repercussions of its open-pit copper mine that is twice the size of Manhattan.
26 men arrested in 'large-scale' child pornography investigation in Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
Quebec provincial police say 26 men have been arrested in a massive internet child pornography operation that spanned three provinces and involved hundreds of police officers.
Live updates Israel and Hamas trade blame for ceasefire's end as combat resumes
Israel resumed fighting in Gaza minutes after a temporary ceasefire deal ended, and accused Hamas of having violated the truce. Hamas blames Israel, saying it declined offers to free more hostages.
Montreal
-
'Last-minute' amendment to Quebec health bill would allow agency to revoke right to English service
A new amendment to Quebec's mammoth health-care bill would allow the new Sante Quebec agency to revoke a hospital's ability to offer services in English, which is raising concerns from anglophones.
-
26 men arrested in 'large-scale' child pornography investigation in Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
Quebec provincial police say 26 men have been arrested in a massive internet child pornography operation that spanned three provinces and involved hundreds of police officers.
-
Quebec emergency rooms now equipped with kits to detect date-rape drug GHB
All emergency rooms in Quebec's health-care network are now equipped with kits to detect traces of psychoactive substance intoxication in urine, including gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB), commonly known as the date-rape drug.
London
-
Veltman to be sentenced in January for killing London, Ont. Muslim family
Court is expecting to hear at least a dozen victim impact statements. It’s not clear how many statements will be read in–person by those impacted or read into court.
-
Cyclist transported to trauma unit after early morning collision
The London Police Traffic Management Unit is investigating after an early morning collision involving a cyclist and a car.
-
Fatal crash on highway 401in Oxford
Just before 10 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to the scene at the eastbound On Route in southwest Oxford Township.
Kitchener
-
Greens win Kitchener Centre in provincial byelection
Aislinn Clancy has won a historic byelection for Kitchener Centre and the Green Party of Ontario.
-
'That could have been my home': Residents call for action after attempted arson at Waterloo apartment
A 21-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly attempting to set a fire inside a Waterloo apartment building.
-
Brazen break-in at Kitchener restaurant caught on camera
A Kitchener restaurant says thieves broke into their business not once – but three times – on the same night.
Northern Ontario
-
26 men arrested in 'large-scale' child pornography investigation in Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick
Quebec provincial police say 26 men have been arrested in a massive internet child pornography operation that spanned three provinces and involved hundreds of police officers.
-
Northern Ont. police seize brick of cocaine, cash during traffic stop
The Ontario Provincial Police charged two people with drug offences after a traffic stop of two vehicles this week on Highway 112 in Boston Township.
-
Ottawa family doctor denied permanent residency over marital status, age
An Ottawa family physician won't get to stay in Canada after she did not meet the threshold due to factors outside her control.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa family doctor denied permanent residency over marital status, age
An Ottawa family physician won't get to stay in Canada after she did not meet the threshold due to factors outside her control.
-
Here is when Ottawa could see 4 to 6 cm of snow this weekend
It is a mild start to December in Ottawa, but the capital could see approximately 5 cm of snow over the next couple of days.
-
Police stop suspects looking into vehicles near Canadian Tire Centre
A 27-year-old Quebec man is facing charges after Ottawa police hit the brakes on suspects looking into a vehicle known to be a target for auto thefts during a concert at Canadian Tire Centre.
Windsor
-
Veltman to be sentenced in January for killing London, Ont. Muslim family
Court is expecting to hear at least a dozen victim impact statements. It’s not clear how many statements will be read in–person by those impacted or read into court.
-
Canine community in Windsor on alert as dog Illness spreads stateside
A mystery respiratory illness is affecting dogs in at least 14 states — and while it hasn’t been confirmed in Canada, it’s perked the ears of local dog lovers.
-
Residents of Windsor condo building without heat months after car falls into utility vault
People living in a downtown Windsor condo building are still feeling the effects after a parked vehicle fell through the ground into an underground electric vault in September.
Barrie
-
Driver escapes single-vehicle crash relatively unscathed
One person managed to escape a serious collision near the border of Barrie and Oro-Medonte Thursday evening relatively unscathed.
-
Record-setting RVH 50/50 win brings joy to Barrie family coping with unimaginable loss
More than two years after a loss no parent should face, a Barrie family is starting the holiday season off with a glimmer of hope after winning the RVH Auxiliary's record-setting November 50/50 draw worth $266,908.
-
Wasaga Beach CAO makes allegations of a cover-up by the previous administration
Wasaga Beach's chief administration officer dropped a political bombshell in council on Thursday, with allegations the previous administration engaged in questionable behaviour.
Atlantic
-
Halifax-area school placed under hold and secure after irritant sprayed, youth in custody
A school in the Halifax area has been placed under a hold and secure after an irritant was sprayed Friday morning.
-
Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck in Dartmouth: police
Police say a pedestrian is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in Dartmouth, N.S., Friday morning.
-
Minimal changes in Maritime gas prices
The price of gas did not change in Prince Edward Island overnight, while there were minor changes in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.
Calgary
-
1 dead in fatal shooting in Beltline
Police are investigating after a fatal shooting Thursday night in the Beltline.
-
Calgary police seek suspect in October assault
Police are looking for the public's help to find a man they say attacked another man on a downtown Calgary street.
-
Nazem Kadri scores OT winner for Calgary Flames in 4-3 win over Dallas Stars
The same day the Flames traded away a defenceman, three others scored in Calgary's 4-3 overtime win over the visiting Dallas Stars on Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
'Still loved by many people': Family of missing man starts billboard campaign looking for information
Relatives of a man who has been missing since 2021 are launching a campaign in the hopes someone will come forward with information.
-
'More people can see it': 'Humbug' sign removed from Winnipeg brewery, set to move to new location
A Winnipeg brewery says the 'Humbug' sign that it put up on its roof just a few days ago needed to come down.
-
Melon sold in Manitoba recalled due to salmonella
Melon sold in Manitoba recalled due to salmonella
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Police watchdog confirms 'officer-involved shooting' in Abbotsford
There was an "officer-involved shooting" in Abbotsford on Thursday, B.C.'s police watchdog has confirmed.
-
With strong storm on the way, B.C. government warns public to prepare for flood risk
B.C.'s Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness has taken the unusual step of issuing a public warning several days before an upcoming storm.
-
Woman sentenced to 12 years in prison for Vancouver courtroom stabbing
A woman who used a filleting knife and hammer in an attempt to kill her online nemesis inside a Vancouver courtroom will spend 12 years in prison, a judge ruled Thursday.
Edmonton
-
Eastbound Ellerslie Road traffic slow due to crash
Traffic in Ellerslie was affected by a crash early Friday morning.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: A couple cool days and a chance of Sunday flurries
Edmonton hit a high of -1 C on Thursday and should be two or three degrees below 0 C today and Saturday.
-
Devon, Alta., town councillor sentenced to 120 days in jail following guilty pleas
A councillor for the Town of Devon, just southwest of Edmonton, was sentenced Thursday to 120 days in jail for harassing and threatening members of her family.