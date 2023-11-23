Tentative deal with Ontario elementary teachers sends issue of wages to arbitration
An agreement between Ontario public elementary teachers and the provincial government will see workers get a retroactive pay bump due to Bill 124 while the the issue of wages move to arbitration.
On Tuesday, Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced that a tentative agreement had been reached with the Elementary Teacher’s Federation of Ontario (ETFO,) who represents more than 80,000 teacher and occasional teachers across the province.
Few details about what is within the agreement have been released to the public, with Lecce saying only that some unresolved issues will be moving to binding arbitration.
A copy of the tentative agreement, obtained by CTV News Toronto, shows that the contentious issue of teacher salaries are among those disputes.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
The new collective agreement, if ratified, would be in effect retroactive to Sept. 1, 2022. The new deal would expire on Aug. 31, 2026.
As part of the agreement, ETFO will refer the issue of compensation increases; including teacher salary grids and the daily occasional teacher rate, to a third party.
“The parties and the crown agree to refer the matter of compensation to binding interest arbitration for final determination,” a memorandum of settlement says.
Binding interest arbitration is when two parties agree to present their arguments in front of a neutral third party, who will make the final decisions.
The union says it will continue to call for a one per cent annual wage increase along with annual inflation rate adjustments.
It is also calling for an increase in daily occasional teacher pay to a minimum of $275 per day as a base, along with the one per cent annual increase tied to inflation.
The agreement also outlines an agreement with the province about retroactive pay related to Bill 124, which capped public sector worker wages at a one per cent increase for a three-year period.
Teachers will receive an additional 0.75 per cent annually for two years. The retroactive pay for the third year will be referred to an arbitrator; however the union says the increase for that year could be between 1.50 per cent and 3.25 per cent.
The final issue going to arbitration includes a reimbursement of benefit contributions for six strike days taken in the 2019-2020 school year.
WHAT ELSE IS IN THE AGREEMENT?
A large part of the new tentative agreement deals with violence prevention and safety in schools.
The agreement will include violence prevention training for all permanent and long-term occasional members on one or more PA days starting in 2023-2024.
An empty classroom is seen in this undated file photo.
The government will also be required to provide public-facing signage to schools and school board officers that communicate behaviours expectations for students, parents, staff and community members.
“The government will endeavour to ensure that the public-facing signage is distributed to school boards prior to the start of the 2024-2025 school year,” a document highlighting the agreement changes noted.
Other changes include:
- ETFO’s base funding for benefits will, if ratified, be increased by 7.62 per cent, followed by a one per cent increase each year of the collective agreement.
- No change to sick days, although a provincial task force will be formed to “explore sick leave data and factors contributing to the use of sick leave.”
- Over $42M in funding for 401 permanent, specialist teaching positions related to the province’s new early reading screening
- Funding to support more than 400 permanent teaching positions in specialist roles to help support students
- A requirement that teaching experience within the school board be a factor in selecting long-term occasional teacher candidates
- Teachers will not be required to provide hybrid instruction for students absent from in-person class for discretionary reasons
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Protesters take to the street in Dublin after knife attack that injured 3 children, one seriously
Protests broke out in central Dublin on Thursday evening after Irish police said a 5-year-old girl was receiving emergency medical treatment following an attack that involved a knife. A woman and two other children were injured.
'I haven't said I would be resigning' over carbon pricing, Guilbeault tells Senate
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault told the Senate on Wednesday that he has not promised to step down if there are any further carve-outs from the carbon price, and he is putting no pressure on any senators to kill off a bill that would do that.
EXCLUSIVE Ontario couple walks away from $140K after dispute with developer
The last year and a half have been an emotional roller coaster for engaged couple Joe Jennison and Alicia Murrell.
Should the salary threshold be raised for public employees who make the Sunshine List?
A lot has changed since Ontario's provincial Sunshine List was established in 1996, and a $100,000 salary today is quite different from what it was 27 years ago. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew argues jurisdictions with Sunshine Lists should raise their salary thresholds.
Femicide should be declared a national emergency in Canada: women’s organization says
Femicide, which describes women and girls being killed purely for the crime of their gender, is on the rise in Canada—and one advocacy group is calling for it to be declared a national emergency.
Sask. authorities perplexed after entire house left in ditch
Conservation officers in Saskatchewan were left scratching their heads after an unusual case of apparent illegal dumping.
'This is my life': Buffy Sainte-Marie pushes against doubts over Indigenous ancestry
Buffy Sainte-Marie is pushing back on a news report that questions her Indigenous heritage, maintaining she has never lied about her identity.
'No evidence of terrorism,' Canada's public safety minister says day after Rainbow Bridge blast
Canada's Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc confirmed Thursday that there is 'no evidence of terrorism at this time,' in regards to the Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion on Wednesday.
Canadians likely to reduce gift giving, less likely to cut charitable donations amid inflation, surveys show
As Canadians continue to feel the pressures of inflation this holiday season, two new surveys show they are still likely to donate to charities while reducing the amount they spend on gifts.
Montreal
-
Quebec public sector strikes: Premier Legault says he's ready to increase the offer
Quebec Premier Francois Legault says he's ready to increase his government's offer to striking public sector workers, but he says their unions have to show more flexibility.
-
Half of Quebec's roads are in poor condition: AG report
Half of Quebec's roads are in poor condition, according to Auditor General Guylaine Leclerc. She presented a report to the Quebec legislature on Thursday, in which she pointed out that some 15,000 kilometres of pavement are in poor condition, including 8,000 kilometres that have reached the end of their service life.
-
English school boards 'pleased' as Quebec suspends some education law rules
The Quebec English School Boards Association and the education minister say they're pleased to come to an understanding on the province suspending some governance rules contained in the new education law.
London
-
'Attempt to commit murder' suspect arrested
After working with Perth County OPP and Stratford police, Karley Frayer has been arrested and is in custody.
-
London Fire Department says goodbye to Captain Chris Bruinink
The London Fire Department said goodbye to one of its own Thursday.
-
OPP Criminal Investigation Branch now involved in search for Tillsonburg woman
According to police, Watson has ties to Toronto and Mississauga.
Kitchener
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Ontario couple walks away from $140K after dispute with developer
The last year and a half have been an emotional roller coaster for engaged couple Joe Jennison and Alicia Murrell.
-
Here’s when Highway 401 through Cambridge will reopen
After nearly three years of construction, the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) says Highway 401 through Cambridge is expected to fully reopen by the end of the year – but that won’t quite be the end of the project.
-
Waterloo crash sends one to hospital
One person was taken to hospital after a pickup truck and a car collided on Columbia Street East in Waterloo Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. murder victim’s family gets closure after 36 years, plans family burial
After almost four decades, the family of Agnes May Appleyard finally has closure.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Ontario couple walks away from $140K after dispute with developer
The last year and a half have been an emotional roller coaster for engaged couple Joe Jennison and Alicia Murrell.
-
'No evidence of terrorism,' Canada's public safety minister says day after Rainbow Bridge blast
Canada's Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc confirmed Thursday that there is 'no evidence of terrorism at this time,' in regards to the Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion on Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
28-year-old male victim dead following shooting in Ottawa's Centrepointe neighbourhood
A 28-year-old man is dead and another man remains in critical condition in hospital following a targeted early morning shooting in Ottawa's Centrepointe neighbourhood.
-
1 dead, 1 with serious injuries in fatal car crash in Hawkesbury, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police in Prescott-Russell County are investigating a crash between two vehicles that left one person dead and another with serious injuries.
-
Track installation for O-Train Line 1 east extension complete
OC Transpo announced a new milestone in the construction of the O-Train Stage 2 east extension.
Windsor
-
Woman charged with assault with an axe after standoff
Windsor police have arrested a woman after a five-hour standoff following an alleged assault with an axe in Walkerville.
-
'It's very rewarding': Windsor Goodfellows return to the streets
The Windsor Goodfellows and an army of volunteers are out collecting for the annual newspaper drive to raise money in support of various programs run by the non-profit organization.
-
Windsor-Detroit border wait times increase on American Thanksgiving
Many Windsorites are heading stateside for the American Thanksgiving holiday, which could cause some increases in border wait times.
Barrie
-
Highway 400 reopens after gravel truck crashes, spilling load causing significant backups
Traffic on both sides of Highway 400 near Mapleview Drive in Barrie, Ont. came to a grinding halt after a gravel truck collision late Thursday morning.
-
Loved ones appeal for help finding Bracebridge man who disappeared over 3 months ago
Loved ones of a Bracebridge man not seen since August are appealing for help locating him as they hold onto hope that he will return home.
-
Barrie's south-end road expansion gains momentum with the aim to alleviate congestion
Crews are focused on underground infrastructure construction along the Bryne Drive South extension that will connect Caplan Avenue to the Harvey Road bridge.
Atlantic
-
No government help for customers hit by N.S. fuel company's bankruptcy: premier
Nova Scotia's premier says his government won't be providing aid to customers who are out of pocket after a company they prepaid for furnace oil filed for bankruptcy last week.
-
N.B. university professor fired after harassment investigation
A lengthy investigation into harassment at Crandall University in Moncton, N.B., that was started by an open letter calling on the school to look into allegations of sexual misconduct has resulted in the termination of a professor’s employment.
-
Passing system brings heavy snow, rain to the Maritimes; bitter November chill follows
The low-pressure system that moved from the northeastern U.S. past the southwest of Nova Scotia brought in both some high snow and rain totals.
Calgary
-
Licence plate-making equipment seized during Calgary bust
Calgary police say two people are facing charges in connection with an elaborate stolen vehicle operation that included equipment they were using to manufacture licence plates.
-
Calgary dentist charged nearly $100K in false claims, police say
A Calgary dentist has been charged with fraud after police say she submitted almost $100,000 in false claims involving patients over a six-year period.
-
Alberta extends freeze on new photo radar, promising it will only be used for safety
Alberta is extending its freeze on new photo radar for another year.
Winnipeg
-
Legislation would make Louis Riel honorary first premier of Manitoba
The Manitoba government has introduced a bill to recognize Metis leader Louis Riel as the province's honorary first premier.
-
Woman attacked during rural Manitoba home invasion
A 76-year-old woman was attacked during a home invasion in rural Manitoba on Tuesday.
-
Pedestrian struck, killed in crash on Pembina Highway
Winnipeg police say a woman has died after she was hit by a vehicle Wednesday night.
Vancouver
-
'Steady decline' in Vancouver stranger assaults since 2021, police department report reveals
There has been a "steady decline" in random stranger assaults in Vancouver since 2021, according to an analysis of crime data that was quietly published by police, and which challenges the perception that the attacks have been a mounting public safety issue.
-
Metro Vancouver mayors look to Ottawa for transit funding
Metro Vancouver mayors are expected to call on Ottawa on Thursday for financial help as the region looks to expand its transit system.
-
Neglected dogs and their 18 puppies seized from B.C. Interior property: BC SPCA
Two emaciated American bulldog and Labrador retriever mix dogs and their 18 puppies have been seized from a property in Chase, B.C., according to the BC SPCA.
Edmonton
-
Alberta extends freeze on new photo radar, promising it will only be used for safety
Alberta is extending its freeze on new photo radar for another year.
-
Struggling Edmonton Elks to review ownership structure amid mounting losses
Edmonton's CFL team has struck a committee to review its ownership structure as the club deals with mounting losses.
-
Canadian paramedic volunteering in Ukraine killed in action, family says
An Alberta paramedic was killed while serving with the Ukrainian military earlier this month, his family says.