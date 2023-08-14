Ontario elementary teachers call for strike vote this fall amid stalled bargaining

Ontario elementary teachers are calling for a strike vote in the fall as in an effort to push stalled bargaining with the provincial government forward.

In a statement issued Monday, the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO), who represents about 83,000 public school teachers as well as support personnel, said these votes will take place across the province from mid-September to mid-October.

“ETFO members have been without an agreement for almost a year. They have been patient, but their patience has run out. We need the Ford government to take bargaining seriously and to act in good faith, as required by law,” ETFO President Karen Brown said in the statement.

"ETFO’s goal is to reach fair and reasonable agreements without having to take job action. We need the government’s full attention on bargaining so we can address pressing concerns in public education.”

