Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce to make announcement

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce will provide an update Tuesday morning.

The minister will make the announcement around 8:45 a.m. in Toronto. The news conference will be streamed live on CTVNewsToronto.ca and the CTV News app.

The media availability comes as Ontario public English-language elementary teachers vote to ratify a tentative deal with the province.

The deal sends the issue of compensation to arbitration while offering workers a retroactive pay bump due to Bill 124.

The province has been slowly changing school curriculums over the last few years. In September, the Doug Ford government introduced a new language curriculum, a new Grade 10 digital technology class, and mental health modules.

They also provided funding for additional reading screening for students in Year 2 of Kindergarten to Grade 2. The tentative agreement with elementary teachers includes about $42 million for 401 permanent, specialist teaching positions related to this screening.

Ontario is also working towards de-streaming the provincial curriculum and have already done so with Grade 9 math, science and English.

Earlier this month, a report suggested the majority of Ontario high school principals have felt unsupported throughout the process and that more staff and smaller class sizes are needed to ensure a smooth transition.