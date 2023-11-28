TORONTO
Toronto

    • Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce to make announcement

    Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce will provide an update Tuesday morning.

    The minister will make the announcement around 8:45 a.m. in Toronto. The news conference will be streamed live on CTVNewsToronto.ca and the CTV News app.

    The media availability comes as Ontario public English-language elementary teachers vote to ratify a tentative deal with the province.

    The deal sends the issue of compensation to arbitration while offering workers a retroactive pay bump due to Bill 124.

    The province has been slowly changing school curriculums over the last few years. In September, the Doug Ford government introduced a new language curriculum, a new Grade 10 digital technology class, and mental health modules.

    They also provided funding for additional reading screening for students in Year 2 of Kindergarten to Grade 2. The tentative agreement with elementary teachers includes about $42 million for 401 permanent, specialist teaching positions related to this screening.

    Ontario is also working towards de-streaming the provincial curriculum and have already done so with Grade 9 math, science and English.

    Earlier this month, a report suggested the majority of Ontario high school principals have felt unsupported throughout the process and that more staff and smaller class sizes are needed to ensure a smooth transition.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    B.C. boy dies by suicide after online sextortion: RCMP

    Mounties in northern British Columbia are investigating after a 12-year-old boy died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following an apparent case of online sextortion. Warning: This story is about a child who died by suicide and may be distrubing to readers.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News