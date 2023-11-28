Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce to make announcement
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce will provide an update Tuesday morning.
The minister will make the announcement around 8:45 a.m. in Toronto. The news conference will be streamed live on CTVNewsToronto.ca and the CTV News app.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
The media availability comes as Ontario public English-language elementary teachers vote to ratify a tentative deal with the province.
The deal sends the issue of compensation to arbitration while offering workers a retroactive pay bump due to Bill 124.
The province has been slowly changing school curriculums over the last few years. In September, the Doug Ford government introduced a new language curriculum, a new Grade 10 digital technology class, and mental health modules.
They also provided funding for additional reading screening for students in Year 2 of Kindergarten to Grade 2. The tentative agreement with elementary teachers includes about $42 million for 401 permanent, specialist teaching positions related to this screening.
Ontario is also working towards de-streaming the provincial curriculum and have already done so with Grade 9 math, science and English.
Earlier this month, a report suggested the majority of Ontario high school principals have felt unsupported throughout the process and that more staff and smaller class sizes are needed to ensure a smooth transition.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Life expectancy for Canadians fell in 2022 for third year in a row, says StatCan
Life expectancy for Canadians decreased for the third straight year in 2022, and more people died of COVID-19 than in any other year since the pandemic began, according to a report released Monday.
Israel and Hamas extend their truce, but it seems only a matter of time before the war resumes
A truce between Israel and Hamas entered its fifth day on Tuesday, with the militant group promising to release more civilian hostages to delay the expected resumption of the war and Israel under growing pressure to spare Palestinian civilians when the fighting resumes.
Mother of 2 and 4 exchange students identified as victims killed in crash in Huntsville, Ont.
The woman killed in a head-on collision in Huntsville over the weekend that also claimed the lives of four teenagers has been identified.
How Western Canada's sugar shortage is affecting bakeries, chocolatiers
Amid an ongoing strike at Western Canada's largest sugar refinery, bakery owners and chocolatiers are finding it hard to locate the amounts of sugar they need to keep their businesses going as we head into the holiday season.
Thick fog likely caused a roughly 30-vehicle collision on an Idaho interstate, police say
A thick layer of fog is believed to have caused a roughly 30-vehicle collision on an Idaho interstate, state police said. The collision occurred Monday morning on eastbound Interstate 86, near milepost 56, west of Pocatello, near the Pocatello Regional Airport.
Six teens in court in connection with beheading of French teacher
Six teenagers go on trial behind closed doors on Monday in connection with the beheading of French history teacher Samuel Paty in 2020, a murder that shocked the country.
B.C. boy dies by suicide after online sextortion: RCMP
Mounties in northern British Columbia are investigating after a 12-year-old boy died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following an apparent case of online sextortion. Warning: This story is about a child who died by suicide and may be distrubing to readers.
Man who pleaded guilty in incel-inspired murder at Toronto spa to be sentenced today
A man who pleaded guilty to the incel-inspired murder of a Toronto massage parlour employee is expected to be sentenced today.
Elevator drops 200 metres at a platinum mine in South Africa, killing 11 workers and injuring 75
An elevator suddenly dropped around 200 metres (656 feet) while carrying workers to the surface in a platinum mine in South Africa, killing 11 and injuring 75, the mine operator said Tuesday.
Montreal
-
Quebec's proposed health reform would complicate access for English speakers: petition
As the end of Quebec's parliamentary session approaches, there are growing concerns that the province's proposed health-care reform will leave English speakers in the dust.
-
Concordia University cutting costs due to decline in enrollment
Concordia University says enrollment issues are forcing significant cuts, especially in the face of incoming tuition hikes for out-of-province students. In a memo sent to staff and faculty last week, Concordia officials said that after 10 years of growth, enrollment had declined in 2021, 2022 and 2023.
-
Montreal billionaire sex case: Accuser loses bid to freeze Robert Miller's assets
A Quebec judge has denied a request to freeze the assets of a Montreal billionaire accused of paying underage girls for sex.
London
-
Snow squall watches and warnings in effect
Regions under a warning could see anywhere from 15 to 30 cm of accumulation with intense snowfall rates exceeding 5 cm per hour at times.
-
Teen charged after allegedly robbing three east-end businesses
A London, Ont. man is facing charges after police responded to three robberies in the city’s east end.
-
Rival hockey teams at Western raise money for cancer while pushing for sports equality
Two rival faculties at Western University went head to head — raising a chunk of money for charity.
Kitchener
-
Court rejects WRDSB attempt to dismiss defamation lawsuit
A retired teacher is claiming a “major victory” in her ongoing legal battle with the Waterloo Region District School Board.
-
'This is where he was happiest': A final toast to the founder of Morty’s Pub
It was a full house at Morty’s Pub Monday night, as family and friends raised a glass to celebrate the life of the late Morty Taylor.
-
Waterloo-Wellington could get up to 20 cm of snow
Southwestern Ontario got its first blast of winter weather Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
No injuries after plane destroyed in airport crash in Wawa, Ont.
The Transportation Safety Board has sent a team of investigators to northern Ontario following a crash on Monday that destroyed an aircraft.
-
Employee of Sudbury business charged with stealing $712K from employer
A now former employee with a Sudbury business has been charged with fraud and is accused of stealing from their employer over a period of seven years.
-
Mother of 2 and 4 exchange students identified as victims killed in crash in Huntsville, Ont.
The woman killed in a head-on collision in Huntsville over the weekend that also claimed the lives of four teenagers has been identified.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Ottawa Police Services Board approves draft 2024 budget with $13.4M increase
The Ottawa Police Services Board has approved its 2024 draft budget, which includes a $13.4 million increase in funding over last year.
-
Deal between Ottawa and province similar to Toronto likely coming: sources
The city of Ottawa could see a deal similar to one brokered between the city of Toronto and the Ontario government, provincial sources say.
-
Bundle up: Freezing temperatures in the forecast for Tuesday
Expect to add an extra layer of warmth this morning as temperatures will remain low today with a slight chance of flurries throughout the day.
Windsor
-
Windsor council approves vacant home tax
Windsor City Council approved a three per cent vacant home tax at a city hall meeting Monday in an effort to encourage homeowners of vacant properties to either sell or rent out the properties to increase the pool of available housing.
-
Tips to protect yourself while shopping online this holiday season
As shoppers take advantage of the all Cyber Monday deals and other online holiday shopping, there are a few things to keep in mind to ensure you're protected while shopping online.
-
As first snowfall leaves county residents worried about dangerous driving, OPP say the problem is getting worse
While the snowfall may be a pleasant sight for people who enjoy the winter, the change in weather only heightens the worry that some residents who live along county roads and highways are feeling.
Barrie
-
School bus cancellations by board
See current school bus cancellations by school board from across the region.
-
Snow squall warnings across most of central Ontario
Beginning this morning, lake-effect snow squalls are expected to bring strong winds up to 60 km/h and as much as 10 to 20 cm of snow in some regions.
-
Mother of 2 and 4 exchange students identified as victims killed in crash in Huntsville, Ont.
The woman killed in a head-on collision in Huntsville over the weekend that also claimed the lives of four teenagers has been identified.
Atlantic
-
Life expectancy for Canadians fell in 2022 for third year in a row, says StatCan
Life expectancy for Canadians decreased for the third straight year in 2022, and more people died of COVID-19 than in any other year since the pandemic began, according to a report released Monday.
-
'It's pretty bad': Halifax mall retailers reeling after major flood
Scores of retailers at a busy shopping mall in downtown Halifax are counting their losses after a major flooding event on the weekend, and some worry they won't recover.
-
N.B. man, 24, dies after pickup truck rollover
A man has died following a rollover crash in Lawrence Station, N.B., last Thursday.
Calgary
-
Danielle Smith invokes sovereignty act on green electricity, concedes it's for symbolic effect
Premier Danielle Smith invoked Alberta’s sovereignty act on Monday to implement new measures in her fight against Ottawa’s looming clean electricity rules while conceding she didn't need the act to put the changes in place.
-
Brooks man charged with murder in deadly assault at apartment complex
A southern Alberta man has been charged with murder in connection to a deadly assault in Brooks earlier this year.
-
Calgary kitchen at centre of E. coli outbreak allowed to reopen
A Calgary preschool kitchen that was at the centre of an extensive E. coli outbreak is allowed to reopen in a limited capacity.
Winnipeg
-
Police search for suspect in Winnipeg shooting as fourth victim confirmed dead
Winnipeg police have confirmed a fourth person is dead after a shooting on Langside Street over the weekend. Investigators have yet to make an arrest but say the suspect is considered dangerous.
-
Manitoba NDP introduces legislation to make Orange Shirt Day a stat holiday
The NDP government has introduced legislation to make Orange Shirt Day a statutory holiday in Manitoba.
-
Where Winnipeggers can view the 'Humbug' sign
The 'Humbug' sign hanging proudly from an apartment block in the Polo Park area has become a cherished Christmas tradition for many Winnipeggers.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver city councillor tables plan to 'unlock' housing in DTES
A Vancouver city councillor is proposing an ambitious plan to create greater housing stock in the Downtown Eastside.
-
B.C. boy dies by suicide after online sextortion: RCMP
Mounties in northern British Columbia are investigating after a 12-year-old boy died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following an apparent case of online sextortion. Warning: This story is about a child who died by suicide and may be distrubing to readers.
-
B.C. education minister responds to recall petition over SOGI
B.C.’s Education Minister, Rachna Singh, was at a ground-breaking announcement Monday for a new Cedar Hill Middle School when she responded to the recall petition launched last week to remove her as an MLA for Surrey-Green Timbers.
Edmonton
-
Danielle Smith invokes sovereignty act on green electricity, concedes it's for symbolic effect
Premier Danielle Smith invoked Alberta’s sovereignty act on Monday to implement new measures in her fight against Ottawa’s looming clean electricity rules while conceding she didn't need the act to put the changes in place.
-
Edmonton city council reduces proposed property tax increase to 6.6% from 7.09%
Between cuts to existing services and approval of new spending, Edmonton city council on Monday voted to reduce next year's proposed property tax increase by almost half a percentage point to 6.6 per cent from the proposed 7.09 per cent.
-
Domestic abuse shelters in Alberta report 10-year high in number of calls for help
The Alberta Council of Women's Shelters says domestic violence is on the rise in the province.