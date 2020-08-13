TORONTO -- Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is providing an update on the province’s back-to-school plan Thursday afternoon.

Officials confirmed the announcement in a news release, saying that Lecce will be joined by Ontario’s chief medical officer of health at 3:45 p.m.

A day earlier, after being inundated with numerous questions about the risks of having kids return to school in the fall, Premier Doug Ford hinted at an update to the previously announced back-to-school plan.

"The Minister of Education will be coming out in the next very short while for an announcement," he said.

“It goes back to listening, we are listening, we're listening to everyone from the health experts, to the teachers' unions, to the front-line workers. I'm out there listening to them."

Ford said that the announcement was going to be “positive.”

The education minister will also be hosting an online town hall Thursday evening at 7 p.m. Residents can register and submit questions to the minister.

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) will be hosting a virtual session of their own for parents at 6:30 p.m. on the safe reopening of schools. TDSB staff will be on hand to answer questions and talk about the steps being taken to ensure safety amid the pandemic.

Lecce’s news conference at Queen’s Park will begin minutes after Ford himself makes an announcement in Windsor.

Throughout the day, Ford will be making stops at Ford Motor Company’s Essex Engine Plant, St. Charbel Antonin Maronite Catholic Church and the Chatham Children’s Treatment Centre.

He is also expected to meet with the region’s mayors to discuss Windsor-Essex’s economic recovery from COVID-19.

Windsor-Essex was the last region in Ontario to move to Stage 3 of the province’s economic reopening plan on Wednesday.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream both announcements live at 3 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. respectively.