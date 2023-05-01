Ontario education and mental health ministers to make an announcement
Ontario’s education minister is set to make an announcement with the province’s mental health minister on Monday morning.
Stephen Lecce, minister of education, and Michael Tibollo, associate minister of mental health, are scheduled to make the announcement in Burlington at 10:30 a.m. The ministries have not provided details on what the announcement will include.
The province put $4.75 million toward expanding a virtual walk-in counselling program earlier this year for children and youth to access mental health services.
A survey released in February found about 91 per cent of school principals reported needing some or a lot of support for students’ mental health and well-being.
The report, conducted by the non-profit People for Education (PFE), also suggested that there is a lack of resources to respond to the mental health crisis in the classroom.
A union representing high school teachers have previously called on the government to hire mental health support staff to address violence in and around schools.
A live stream of the announcement will be available on CTVNewsToronto.ca.
BREAKING | PSAC says tentative agreement reached with Treasury Board for 120,000 workers
The Public Service Alliance of Canada has reached a tentative contract agreement with the Treasury Board covering more than 120,000 federal government workers across the country.
Nearly half of Canadians didn't use all their vacation days in 2022: survey
Almost half of Canadians reported that they didn't use all their vacation days in 2022, with more than half reporting that they feel deprived of vacation time, according to a new report.
Mother-to-baby HIV transmission shouldn't be happening in Canada, researchers say
A new study concludes a few pregnant women in Canada are passing HIV to their babies, despite the fact that this country has all the tools needed to stop it from happening.
Will King Charles have two birthday celebrations?
In addition to celebrating his birthday on Nov. 14, King Charles III will maintain the long-standing royal tradition of marking the occasion in June as well. CTVNews.ca spoke with royal experts about the surprisingly practical reason behind this tradition, as well as its significance.
New Zealand leader says he favours nation becoming a republic
New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said Monday he personally favors his country becoming a republic, but it's not a change he intends to push for as leader.
First Republic Bank seized, sold to JPMorgan Chase
Regulators seized troubled First Republic Bank early Monday and sold all of its deposits and most of its assets to JPMorgan Chase Bank in a bid to head off further banking turmoil in the U.S.
Man who lost wife, son in Texas mass shooting tells story
Wilson Garcia, whose son and wife were among the five people killed by their neighbour in rural Texas, says the gunman seemed intent on killing everyone.
5 things to know for Monday, May 1, 2023
The federal government stops evacuation flights out of Sudan, royal watchers prepare for a shorter and smaller coronation, and the Toronto Maple Leafs are headed to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2004.
'MasterChef Australia' judge Jock Zonfrillo dies on eve of new series, age 46
'MasterChef Australia' host Jock Zonfrillo has died suddenly age 46 on the eve of the cooking show's new series, according to a statement from Australian broadcaster Network 10.
Quebec Solidaire proposes plan to fight sexual violence in schools
Quebec Solidaire (QS) is proposing new legislation with the aim to prevent and fight against sexual violence in schools. While a framework prevention law has existed for CEGEPs and universities since 2017, primary and secondary schools had been left out.
An 'aggressive biter': There's a new tick to worry about in Quebec and Ontario
Quebec and Ontario public health bodies are reminding residents that as the snow melts, ticks emerge. In addition to the Lyme disease carrying blacklegged tick, scientists are also concerned about the lone star tick which is being spotted north of its home in the southern United States and Mexico.
WEATHER | Rain fills the forecast as high waters remain, but sunshine is on the way
Several rivers and lakes in Quebec remained under special surveillance by public security Monday morning as weather forecasts predicted rainfall for days in various areas of the province. On Monday morning, one sizable flood was observed, at Quesnel Bay on the Ottawa River in Rigaud, in the Montérégie region.
New roundabout work begins in south London
Starting Monday, Colonel Talbot Road will be closed between Southdale Road west and Byron Baseline Road, as part of construction for the Southdale Road West and Colonel Talbot Road Improvements project.
Overnight hit-and-run leaves man with life-threatening injuries: London police
A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries and a driver has been arrested after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in downtown London, Ont. early Sunday morning.
Grand River Transit workers reject deal, strike underway
Grand River Transit workers are on strike as of Monday.
OPP charge driver in crash that injured CTV reporter Stephanie Villella
Ontario Provincial Police have laid a charge in the crash which sent CTV News Kitchener reporter Stephanie Villella to hospital with life-threatening injuries earlier this year.
Kitchener mother calls for psychotropic drugs safety waiver following daughter’s suicide
A Kitchener mother is petitioning for a change she feels could have saved her daughter’s life.
Two men plead guilty to shooting moose standing in northern Ont. road
Two men from southern Ontario pleaded guilty to shooting a moose standing on a road north of Thunder Bay in 2021.
RAINFALL WARNING | More rain Monday to increase flood risk
More rain is in the forecast for Ottawa as water levels on the Ottawa River remain high.
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa woman reconnects with sister fleeing violence in Sudan
When fighting broke out between the Sudanese military and a rival paramilitary group known as the RSF, Wajan Mohamed feared for her sister's safety.
Rainy days on the way in Windsor-Essex
Much cooler temperatures with chance of showers most of the week
Dramatic maritime rescue on Lake Huron
Fred Wondergem was captaining a fishing charter Saturday afternoon on Lake Huron when a distress call came over the maritime radio. 'As soon as that call came in, we’re obligated to assist,' he said.
OPP and Essa Fire respond to structure fire in Essa Township
Ontario Provincial Police and Essa Fire respond to structure fire on 30th sideroad in Essa Township.
Search for missing man on Bass Lake reaches third day
Provincial police are searching the shoreline and water at Bass Lake in Oro-Medonte for a man reported missing who had gone fishing and didn't return.
Garage goes up in flames in Barrie's north-end
Fire officials confirmed the fire started in the garage and spread partially to the home.
Fire closes Donkin Coal mine, stop-work order issued
An underground fire at the Donkin Coal Mine on Sunday has prompted Nova Scotia's Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration to issue a stop-work order at the site.
NB Power cuts ties with private instructor for driving truck into federal picketers
New Brunswick's Crown energy corporation says it has cut ties with a private instructor after one of its trucks was filmed driving into a federal public service picket and pushing someone down the street.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith expected to call Alberta election today
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is expected to call a provincial election during an announcement later this morning in Calgary.
'We are still in shock': Martindale residents concerned after deadly daylight shooting
Residents in Calgary's Martindale community are shaken after a brazen daylight shooting on Saturday afternoon that left one dead and two others injured.
Enbridge buys underground natural gas storage facility from Fortis for $400 million
Enbridge Inc. has signed a deal to buy a large underground natural gas storage facility in B.C. for $400 million.
Founding member of BTO dies, Randy Bachman confirms through manager
A founding member of the Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Tim Bachman, has died.
First Nations chiefs to witness King Charles' Coronation
Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says a delegation will be going to the Coronation of King Charles on May 6 in London.
Vancouver woman warns public of rental scam
A Vancouver woman claims she was the target of a rental scam and is sharing her story to help others avoid being duped.
Kitsilano Showboat fire deemed 'suspicious', major crimes unit investigating
Vancouver Fire Rescue Services is now deeming a fire that broke out inside the Kitsilano Showboat last weekend suspicious.
19 temperature records broken across B.C. Saturday during summer-like weekend
Several more daily maximum temperature records were broken around B.C. on Saturday, with some cities seeing temperatures upwards of 30 C, thanks to a ridge of high pressure anchored over the province, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith expected to call Alberta election today
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is expected to call a provincial election during an announcement later this morning in Calgary.
2 wildfires burn west of Edmonton, evacuation order expected to last into Monday
A state of local emergency has been declared in Parkland County as a result of two separate wildfires burning in the area.