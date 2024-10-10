Man facing charges including attempted murder in Brampton shooting

A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with a shooting in Brampton in August.

Peel police said it happened near Gardenbrooke Trail and Castlemore Road, east of the Gore Road, on the evening of Aug. 13.

An unknown individual met with the victims and allegedly shot them multiple times, police said. The victims were later taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Earlier this week, investigators arrested the suspect, Brampton resident Rahul Sahota.

He has been charged with discharging a firearm with intent, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, possession of a firearm contrary to order, obstructing a peace officer and two counts of attempted murder.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact them at (905) 453–2121 ext. 2133 or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.