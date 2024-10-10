Video of 2021 High Park collision that killed couple shown at trial of driver charged

A dashcam video that captured the moment a BMW rear-ended another vehicle near High Park, which set off a chain-reaction collision, was played at the trial of the man charged in the deadly 2021 crash.

Artur Kotula is facing two counts of dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm in connection with the collision that killed 71-year-old Valdemar Avila and his wife, 69-year-old Fatima, nearly three years ago.

Emergency crews respond to a fatal collision at Spring Road and Parkside Drive near High Park Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

The footage shows Kotula’s BMW crashing into the back of the Avila`s Toyota Matrix around 4:40 p.m. on Oct. 12, 2021.

According to the Agreed Statement of Facts, Kotula was driving southbound on Parkside Drive, approaching Spring Road, when he moved into the curb lane and hit the Toyota.

“A chain reaction of collisions ensued involving the five vehicles,” according to the document.

Meanwhile, Kotula then mounted the sidewalk and hit a hydro pole before stopping.

A collision reconstructionist report, one of the exhibits entered into court, concluded that the BMW struck the rear of the Matrix at a speed of 101 to 117 kilometres per hour, which was more than the posted limit in the area of 50 kilometres per hour.

Body camera footage from an officer who responded at the scene, which was also played at court, shows the aftermath of the collision with emergency crews tending to the victims.

A still from a Toronto police body cam footage shows the aftermath of a multi-vehicle collision near High Park on Oct. 12, 2021.

Valdemar was pronounced dead at the scene, while his wife Fatima died later that day in hospital. Two people from another vehicle sustained minor injuries.

According to the Agreed Statement of Facts, Kotula’s licence was suspended for medical reasons in March 2020 before it was reinstated in Jan. 2021.

The trial continues on Friday.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Mike Walker